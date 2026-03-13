RHOA Alum Kandi Burruss Has Settled Her Divorce With Todd Tucker

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss and her estranged husband Todd Tucker have reached a divorce settlement four months after publicly announcing their separation.

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Court records obtained by PEOPLE show that the former couple informed the Superior Court of Fulton County, Georgia, on March 11 that they had finalized an agreement resolving their divorce. The court requested that they submit final paperwork, including documents outlining child support and a parenting plan, by March 20.

Burruss and Tucker first revealed their split in November 2025 after 11 years of marriage. At the time, Burruss described the decision as difficult but said she wanted to focus on her well-being and family. She emphasized her commitment to raising their children in a supportive environment and maintaining respectful co-parenting.

The pair share two children together: son Ace, 9, and daughter Blaze, 6. Both Burruss and Tucker also have children from previous relationships. Despite the emotional nature of their separation, Burruss said they continue to prioritize their family and regularly attend events for their children together.

Kandi Burruss’ Marriage Finally Comes To A Close

Burruss, a Grammy-winning songwriter and longtime reality TV personality, met Tucker in 2011 while filming the Bravo series The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Their relationship developed during production, and the couple became engaged in 2013 before marrying in April 2014.

During their marriage, Burruss and Tucker worked together on several business ventures and television projects. Their relationship also appeared on multiple seasons of the Bravo franchise, where viewers followed both their professional collaborations and family life.

In recent months, Burruss has spoken publicly about navigating the divorce process. She shared that ending the marriage has been emotional, but said she hopes to maintain a positive co-parenting relationship moving forward.

Details of the agreement have not yet been fully disclosed.

As Burruss continues her entertainment career and Tucker pursues his own projects, both have indicated that their primary focus remains supporting their children and adjusting to life after the end of their marriage.