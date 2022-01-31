If You’re Not Investing In Your Bedsheets, It’s Costing You More In The Long Run

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

If you’re anything like me, you probably haven’t put too much thought into your bedsheets. Oh, this package says 800 thread count Egyptian Cotton, that sounds fancy–add to cart. As it turns out, there is a lot more to quality sheets than a pretty package and marketing buzzwords.



For instance, did you know that thread count isn’t the best indicator when it comes to determining a sheet’s quality? Also, how can those luxury “100% pure silk” sheets only cost $30 for the set?

Plus, low-quality sheets can contribute to a less restful night’s sleep, and usually need to be replaced more often, which can cost you big in the long run.

It can be hard to cut through the muck of over-hyped products and false advertising unless you can trust the brand you’re buying from. Luckily, when it comes to actual high-quality, luxury bedding, I found a brand that’s worth the investment. And in particular, when it comes to their sheets, I’m prepared to preach about it from the rooftops!

Luxury Hotel Quality, Every Night

(Peacock Alley)

When I first check into a nice hotel room, sinking into bed for a quick test run is a must. From the fluffy duvet to the lush pillows to the buttery-soft sheets, it truly feels like a little slice of heaven. But why should that luxury be reserved for vacation?

Enter Peacock Alley, a company that prides itself on creating the best of the best when it comes to bedding. From sourcing their fabrics from the finest mills in Portugal and Italy to each item being expertly crafted with care, it’s no wonder that Peacock Alley’s bedding is featured in luxury hotels all over the globe. Forget those massed produced factory sheets you ordered off Amazon, the quality from Peacock Alley is something you can see and feel.

Why High Thread Count Doesn’t Equate To High Quality

This one admittedly threw me for a loop at first, but as it turns out, the notion that a higher thread count always means higher quality sheets is an antiquated view that needs to be squashed. Rather, great sheets are all about quality over quantity. According to the Sleep Foundation, there is no “magic” number when it comes to thread count. The material of the fabric and the weave used both play a role in what you should be looking for if considering thread count into the equation.

For cotton sheets, a quality range typically falls between 200-400. Egyptian Cotton, which is smaller in diameter, falls a little higher at a quality range between 300-400. A percale weave, which results in a crisper sheet with a matte finish, has a range of 200-400. Meanwhile, a sateen weave, which is generally a tighter weave that results in a softer sheet with a lustrous finish, has a quality range of 300-600.

Look No Further For Your Next Set Of Sheets

(Peacock Alley)

We all have our own preferences when it comes to the material and feel of our sheets. Or perhaps you were once like me, and just bought the color you wanted if the packaging looked nice enough.

When I first came across Peacock Alley’s sheets, I was blown away by their selection, but one in particular caught my eye–the Clara Sateen Sheet Set.

In my journey of learning about quality sheets, I found that sateen features a long cotton fiber that is not only incredibly durable, but gives it a signature sheen. The unique weaving process results in the incredibly soft feel of satin while retaining the strength of cotton (also making it much easier to clean). Plus, it is more resistant to wrinkles, resulting in a more polished look. As someone who was not about to start ironing their bedsheets, I knew choosing a sateen sheet was definitely for me.

It’s really not surprising that one of Peacock Alley’s top sellers is their Clara Sateen Sheets ($169 – $199). Featuring buttery-soft 320 thread count sateen sheeting, the Clara is the perfect go-to for every bed in your home. Plus, it’s easy to incorporate these sheets into any decor thanks to its classic hemstitch on the cuff of the flat sheet and pillowcases coupled with an inviting color selection.

While I’ll continue singing the praise of the Clara Sheets in a moment, I wanted to highlight another bestseller. If you’re looking for the ultimate luxury, top-of-the-line sheets, nothing can beat the Soprano Sateen Sheet Set (starting at $435). A higher thread count coupled with a satin stitch embroidery on the hem of the flat sheet and pillowcases really takes this set above and beyond. Guaranteed to be unlike any other sheets you’ve felt, the supreme quality, durability, and of course, comfort is truly top of the line.

Putting Peacock Alley To The Ultimate Test

(Laura Hohenstein)

I can sit here and rave about quality sheets all day, but how does it really stack up to other options? As soon as I received my Clara Sateen Sheets and took them out of the packaging, I conducted the “feel test” to my current sheets. I was stunned. I thought my sheets were soft, but they couldn’t hold a candle to the supreme softness of the Clara Sheets.



Next up, the “look test.” The sheen on the Clara Sheets was noticeable but not prominent, just a slight glimmer that caught your eye in the right light. Smooth and well stitched, the quality was clear yet simple, like a designer bag without logos stamped all over the front.

Finally, the most important test, the “sleep test.” To be honest, I haven’t slept under my current top sheet in a while. I found that I felt hot and constricted, even with it being so lightweight. Not with the Clara Sheets. Beyond the soothing comfort of the fabric on my skin, the breathability kept me comfortable all night long–I never got too hot and tried to kick the sheets off (which is normally my go-to move much to my partner’s dismay).

In short, it passed with flying colors.

The Reviews Speak For Themselves

(Peacock Alley)

It’s no wonder Peacock Alley has created such a loyal fan base with their luxury bedding products (with a new fan just added). Check out some very satisfied reviews for yourself:

“Love love love these sheets… I have been buying sheets from [Peacock Alley] for 20 years and will continue to buy them!! They are the best!!”

“Peacock Alley has the softest sheets and these Soprano sheets are so smooth and soft. I will buy again. I’ve tried other brands that say they are soft… well no other brands I’ve felt have been as nice as these.”

“I will never buy any other sheets again. These sheets are so soft, getting out of bed is even harder than ever now.”

With A 30-Day Guarantee, You Have Nothing To Lose

Along with top-of-the-line quality, Peacock Alley is dedicated to providing excellent customer service. All orders are backed by a 30-day guarantee to ensure you completely love your new purchase. If unsatisfied for any reason, simply return for a full refund. Additionally, all US orders receive free shipping and free returns. Life is too short to deal with hot, scratchy sheets that fall apart after a few washes. You deserve top-of-the-line quality, and there is no better place to find that than with Peacock Alley. Check out their full lineup of quality sheets and other bedding and bath products today, and start living more comfortably.