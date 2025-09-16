Pat Crowley, Actress With Decades of Roles on Hit TV Shows, Dead at 91

Actress Pat Crowley, known to classic TV fans for her roles in the 1960s sitcom Please Don’t Eat the Daisies and Dynasty, has died.

Crowley passed away Sunday in Los Angeles from natural causes, as announced by her son, Jon Hookstratten, executive VP of administration and operations at Sony Pictures Entertainment, via The Hollywood Reporter. She died just two days before her 92nd birthday.

Patricia Crowley had many impressive credits, but her most famous role was Joan Nash in the sitcom Please Don’t Eat the Daisies, which she starred in from 1965 to 1967.

Please Don’t Eat the Daisies was based on Jean Kerr’s 1957 book and the 1960 movie starring Doris Day and David Niven. Crowley played Joan Nash, a newspaper writer and mother of four boys (Kim Tyler, Brian Nash, Jeff Fithian, and Joe Fithian). Mark Miller played her husband, a college professor. The family lived in a castle-like home with a large sheepdog named Ladadog.

According to her IMDb, Crowley appeared in other TV shows and films around that era, including Hawaii Five-0 and Columbo. In 1986, she had a recurring role on Dynasty as Emily Fallmont in 10 episodes. She played the wife of Senator Buck Fallmont and the mother of Clay and Bart.

Pat Crowley, alongside Richard Anderson from a 1986 episode of ‘Dynasty.’ (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Crowley appeared in 65 episodes of Generations as Rebecca Whitmore (1989-1990). She also played Mary Scanlon in 251 episodes of Port Charles (1997-2003). In 2005, she appeared in The Bold and the Beautiful as Natalie DeWitt.

Pat Crowley Wins a Golden Globe

In 1954, Crowley won a Golden Globe for New Star of the Year for her performances in Forever Female and Money From Home.

She is survived by her husband, Andy Friendly, whom she married in 1986.

Before marrying Friendly, Crowley was married to sports and entertainment attorney Ed Hookstratten. He represented clients such as Elvis Presley, Johnny Carson, and Vin Scully. Crowley and Hookstratten had two children, Jon and Ann Hookstratten Osher. Crowley’s sister was singer Ann Crowley.

Born in Olyphant, Pennsylvania, on September 17, 1933, Pat Crowley came from a working-class background. She followed her successful sister to New York City, where she secured a role in the Broadway production of Oklahoma!

Pat Crowley on ‘The Dean Martin Show.’ (Photo by Frank Carroll/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

While attending the High School of Performing Arts in New York City, Crowley starred in the Broadway show Southern Exposure and later appeared in a live episode of CBS’s The Ford Theatre Hour alongside Jack Lemmon and Jack Albertson.

Her last onscreen appearance was in the 2012 film Mont Reve.

She is survived by her husband, son, daughter, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.