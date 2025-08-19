NYC Influencer Apologized For Laughing At Toddler Forced To Smoke Vape In Resurfaced Video

A 23-year-old New York City influencer, Fiona Jordan, reportedly admitted and apologized for laughing at a toddler who was forced to smoke a vape by a friend of hers. The incident was recorded years ago, and the video has now resurfaced.

As reported by the New York Post, the disturbing 8-year-old video in question shows a toddler leaning into a vape offered by Jordan’s friend. The boy takes a hit and then coughs up smoke. All the while, both Jordan and her friend, who were babysitting the kid, were laughing, chillingly.

On her social media accounts, where she has hundreds of thousands of followers, Jordan posted a minute-and-a-half apology. There, she blames teenage stupidity and her grief over the death of her mother for the video. She was 15 at the time of the recording.

According to Jordan, her mother had been murdered before the video was recorded, and she was “not in the right state of mind.” Additionally, she stated she was hanging around with “wrong people,” “making reckless choices,” and drinking alcohol.

No Longer A ‘Broken, Teenage Girl’

Jordan clarified that, following the video’s recording, she “fully cooperated with law enforcement” and “took full responsibility,” saying that just filming the video made her “just as guilty” as the girl who offered the vape to the toddler.

The 23-year-old TikToker apologized to the toddler’s family. She said that she is “truly, deeply sorry” for the pain she caused them.

Jordan added that, ever since the video was recorded, she has “worked so hard to grow, heal, change, and learn.” She is no longer the “broken, teenage girl” she used to be, according to her.

“I am a human,” Jordan said. “I make mistakes and this is one that I regret more than anything in this world. That moment does not reflect who I am today or the values that I live by. I cannot change what I did, but I can acknowledge how wrong it was and continue to hold myself accountable.”

While Instagram comments were mostly supportive, TikTok users pointed out the disturbing nature of the video. Furthermore, some found alleged inconsistencies with her remarks, pointing out that Fiona Jordan previously said that she lost her mother at age 16, while the video was recorded when she was 15.