Musician and Artist Dead at 86: RIP to Terry Watkinson

Terry Watkinson, a celebrated Canadian musician, artist, painter and longtime keyboardist for the rock band Max Webster, has died at the age of 86.

Watkinson passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 28.

Billboard reported that Watkinson’s daughter, Chloe, shared the news via a Facebook post.

“My incredible father left us last night, peacefully, in his sleep. My father lived a truly luminescent life, always paving his own path, fusing genres in his three solo albums. To say I’m proud of him is a grievous understatement,” she wrote.

Born in 1940 in what is now Thunder Bay, Ontario, Watkinson first carved out a name for himself as a musician before branching into visual arts. He studied architecture at the University of Toronto but left to pursue music.

Watkinson joined the band Max Webster in 1974, helping shape the band’s distinctive sound with his keyboard work and occasional vocals as they toured across Canada, the United States, and Europe. The group, known for its blend of hard rock and progressive elements, achieved significant success in Canada during its run and earned a loyal following abroad.

He wrote and sang one of the band’s most beloved songs, “Let Go the Line,” featured on their 1979 album A Million Vacations, which remains a fan favorite.

Max Webster Went On To Pursue Artistic Talents

After Max Webster disbanded in 1981, Watkinson returned to the University of Toronto and earned a degree in medical illustration. He later taught surgical illustration and perspective drawing, and his detailed work appeared in numerous medical textbooks and publications.

Watkinson also built a respected career as a fine artist. He painted stylized landscapes inspired by the northern Ontario environment of his youth, exhibiting his work at galleries including True North Art Gallery in Waterdown, Ontario. His paintings drew admiration for their compositional strength and emotional depth.

In addition to his visual art, he released solo music projects, including albums later in life, and remained active creatively well into his later years.