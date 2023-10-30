Miley Cyrus Practices Yoga In A Bikini While On Paddleboard In Latest Instagram Post

Miley Cyrus recently shared a clip of her totally zen moment while practicing yoga on a paddleboard.

On Sunday, the “Flowers” singer, 30, took to Instagram to share a video of herself balancing on a paddleboard while doing yoga.

In the short clip, Cyrus wore a black bikini top, matching black shorts, and a ball cap.

The singer captioned the post, “‘So close to heaven but so far from everyone’ 🌊 Grateful for this #Island & the abundant magic she shared with us. 🦋”

Cyrus’ 215 million followers were nothing short of impressed with her impressive balancing act.

One of the singer’s fans replied, “does everybody know how f****** hard this is to do”

“Damn my chaturanga doesn’t even look that good on floor that isn’t moving,” another commented.

“MC yoga posts will ALWAYS be iconic,” a third fan gushed.

Dolly Parton’s Tear-Jerking ‘Wrecking Ball’ Performance

Recently, Dolly Parton joined her goddaughter, Cyrus, for a rendition of Cyrus’ hit, “Wrecking Ball.” The collaboration is the seventh single from Parton’s Rockstar album. The album has 30 tracks and is set to release on November 17.

Parton took to Instagram and shared a clip where she explained the profound effect “Wrecking Ball” had on her, much like the way Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” did when she first heard the song.

Cyrus similarly shared her sentiments about the collaboration in a separate Instagram post.

The former The Voice coach wrote, “I’ve grown up covering my Aunt Dollys music & it’s an honor to hear her singing one of my songs.”

“I love you Aunt Dolly!” Cyrus continued. “I’m so happy to add another collaboration under our bedazzled (studded leather) belt! We’re ROCKSTARS now! You can hear so much sweetness and love on this record. Excited to share it with everyone. Forever your Doll Baby, Miley”