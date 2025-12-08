Meghan Markle Has Reached out to Her Father After His Leg Amputation, Spokesperson Says

Following the news that Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas, had the lower half of his leg amputated, the Duchess of Sussex’s spokesperson shared an update about the situation.

While speaking to PEOPLE, Markle’s spokesperson stated, “I can confirm she has reached out to her father.”

The spokesperson further shared that Meghan had contacted Thomas through email.

The former actress’s 81-year-old father was rushed to a hospital in the Philippines late last week and underwent a life-saving, three-hour surgery, which resulted in the amputation of his lower leg.

Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., confirmed the news to the Daily Mail, revealing that a blood clot had cut off circulation to his foot.

“My dad is being very brave. His foot turned blue and then black,” he explained. “It happened very quickly. I took him to a local hospital. They did some scans and an ultrasound and said the leg had to be amputated.”

He then noted, “There was no option. I was told the leg had to be removed. It was a case of life or death.”

Meghan’s half-brother further shared that their father may require more surgery in the future. “One of his doctors said the next two or three days are critical. His left leg has been removed below the knee. They were worried about infection setting in – sepsis or gangrene. The flesh was black and dying.”

Meghan Markle’s Father Begs For a Reconciliation Amid Health Crisis

While speaking to the Daily Mail, Meghan Markle’s father said he begged her for a reconciliation amid his health struggles.

Thomas had requested she meet with him “one more time” before he passed away. He also said he wanted to meet with Prince Harry and his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, “before it’s too late.”

“Of course I want to speak to her [Meghan], but I am not sure if these are the right circumstances,” Thomas said. “I’ve always said I am open to reconciling with my daughter. I have never stopped loving her.”

He then said, “I don’t want to die estranged from Meghan. I want to meet my grandkids. It might be nice to meet her husband, too.”

Thomas further said he was “confused” that Meghan had reached out to him after her spokesperson had confirmed. Although it was stated that she had contacted him through email, Thomas said he no longer uses that email account.

“Mr Markle is a VIP patient. Of course, we all know who he is,” a source shared with the Daily Mail. “If Meghan or anyone connected with her had called here, we would have known. It is a big hospital by Filipino standards but we all know each other and we all talk.”

They further added, “We were all confused when we saw the story that the duchess had reached out to her dad. As far as we are aware, it didn’t happen. We would love to see the duchess here in the Philippines!”

Meghan Markle and her father have been estranged since 2018.