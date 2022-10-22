Megan Fox Had The Best Response To This Person’s Sexist Parenting Comment

Celebrities on social media are used to fielding countless negative comments for seemingly just existing. Usually, they won’t take the bait. However, a recent comment left on Megan Fox’s profile just went too far. Here’s how the Good Mourning star responded.

‘Where Are Your Kids At?’

Megan Fox took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a series of sensual selfies. The images showed the Jennifer’s Body star relaxing on a swing while wearing a glamorous face of makeup, several silver necklaces, a fluffy red hat, and a revealing black corset top. However, one user on the platform was not a fan of Fox’s stunning snaps. In response to the photos of Fox, one critic wrote, “where are your kids at?”

The rude comment may have gone unnoticed, but Fox clapped back. “Wait wait wait, I … have kids?!?” the actress wrote in response. “Oh my god I knew I forgot something!! Quick, someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills hotel. That’s the last place I remember seeing them. Maybe someone turned them into the lost and found.”

Fox’s sarcastic response was just perfect. She didn’t owe this random critic any explanation for how she mothers her own children. It’s especially bold considering no one would ever dream of asking a male celebrity such an invasive question on one of their posts.

Megan Fox Says It’s Hard To Be Away From Her Kids

Unbeknownst to this critic, Fox has gotten candid about her life as a mom—not that she owes the public any explanation in that department. In an interview with Glamour back in April, Fox explained how difficult it can be to balance her career with being a mom of three.

“It is hard because I travel for long periods of time and they have to attend school, which is what it is. I wish I could take them out to travel with me, it would make things a lot easier,” she told the outlet. She also expressed how being separated from her children’s father presents its own challenges.

“It’s hard to not feel obligated to be with them all the time or to constantly feel like I’m not doing a good enough job, but I’m also separated from their father. So, I can only have them half of the time. That just is what it is,” she confessed. “In some ways that allows me to have moments for myself, where I can live my life as me, not just always being someone’s mother and that’s nice, but you always struggle with the guilt, kind of feeling like, ‘I haven’t done enough.'”

This topic would never even be up for debate if Megan Fox were a man, but here we are. At the end of the day, Fox has a surprisingly normal and relatable relationship with parenthood. If she could have it her way, she’d have her kids with her all of the time, but the world doesn’t always allow that. Just because she has her own fulfilling life outside of motherhood, that doesn’t mean she loves her children any less.

