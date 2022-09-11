Martha Stewart’s Favorite Bathroom Features An Unconventional Choice We Can Totally Get Behind

Martha Stewart’s bathroom is nothing like yours, but you probably already suspected as much. What you may find surprising or even shocking about Stewart’s bathroom is that size matters—but not in the way you might expect.

Smaller Is Better

How many large mirrors do you have in your bathroom? One? Two? Three? Maybe you’re in the same camp as I am and have no fewer than four large mirrors in your bathroom. There’s a large mirror above my double vanity, two medicine cabinets with mirrors, and a floor length mirror. All that is to say that there’s nothing subtle about my reflection when I go to simply put on lip gloss or brush my hair in the morning. Oftentimes, I end up giving myself a total makeover after seeing my look from so many different angles!

Guess who doesn’t have this problem? Martha Stewart! Apparently smaller is better for the style and gardening guru. Stewart’s favorite bathroom contains just a small countertop mirror. In fact, she may have the smallest bathroom mirror in New York.

Mirror, Mirror On The…Countertop?

Stewart’s unorthodox bathroom mirror may seem ridiculous at first sight. Only one small bathroom mirror? Is that really functional? Let’s think about it. When you get out of the bath or shower, are you looking for a full body view? When you head into the bathroom to get ready for bed, what do you want to see after a long day of work or spending time with your kids? I know that I just want to brush my teeth and go to bed. Who has the time or energy to do a full-body self-reflection after a hard day’s work? Not this working mom of three.

Could Stewart’s bathroom style catch on? Well, it is Martha Stewart we’re talking about, after all. Although “mirror, mirror on the countertop” may take some getting used to, Stewart’s mirror for the neck up may be the new design trend in bathrooms. It’s attractive, functional, flexible, and adjustable. Plus, when you get bored with the mirror you have, you can instantly replace it without leaving holes in your wall or doing any heavy lifting.

Stewart is no stranger to doing things her own way and waiting for the rest of the world to catch up. She didn’t become a home, garden, cooking, and style legend by following the traditional road. Stewart knows that a small countertop mirror is unconventional—but it may be the bathroom accessory we didn’t know we needed.

