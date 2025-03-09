Livvy Dunne Shares Mardi Gras Snaps: ‘Earned My Beads!’

LSU gymnast and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star Olivia “Livvy” Dunne led the Krewe of Endymion parade in New Orleans, taking her fans on a high-flying adventure for Mardi Gras.

Videos by Suggest

Dunne gave her 5.3 million Instagram followers the ultimate photo dump, showcasing her outfit-switching extravaganza. Kicking things off, she stunned atop a float in a jaw-dropping emerald green gown, reigning over the parade like a queen.

The next shot featured the nubile 22-year-old back in her hotel room. Rocking a knit white top that showcased her impossibly sculpted abs and a short sparkly skirt, she brandished an impressive array of Mardi Gras beads around her neck.

Other shots from the carousel also showed Dunne rubbing elbows with pop singer Katy Perry, and plenty of smiles from her time atop the float. One video clip had Dunne holding court atop the float. With a flick of her wrist, she tossed purple beads to the adoring crowd below, who clearly couldn’t get enough of the royal treatment from their Mardi Gras queen.

“Earned my beads!” the social media darling wrote alongside the post.

However, Dunne played it cool when it came to the not-so-subtle suggestion that she “earned” her Mardi Gras beads the traditional way (for the uninitiated, that means flashing some skin).

“Grandma, if u see this I’m joking,” she wrote in the comments.

Livvy Dunne’s Fans Leap to React to Her Mardi Gras Snaps

Of course, faster than Simone Biles can stick a landing, Dunne’s fans flipped into the comments to cheer on the Mardi Gras vibes.

“Mardi slay,” one top comment read. “The most beautiful Mardi Queen! Most definitely earned your beads!” another fan added. “That’s our Grand Marshal,” a third fan gushed, adding a heart eyes emoji.

Dunne was named this year’s Grand Marshal for embodying the vibrant spirit of Mardi Gras, parade organizers announced last month.

“We are incredibly excited to have Olivia Dunne as our Grand Marshal for the 2025 Endymion Parade,” Dan Kelly, the Endymion Captain, explained per NOLA.com. “Her spirit and energy reflect that of Mardi Gras, and we can’t wait to celebrate this special occasion with her leading the way.”

Meanwhile, Dunne participated in the parade while mourning the loss of LSU athlete Dillon Reidenauer, who tragically died in a car accident on campus last month at just 18 years old. During LSU’s meet against George Washington, the gymnast and her Tigers teammates paid tribute to the pole vaulter by wearing black ribbons in their hair.

Image via Instagram / Olivia Dunne

The Tigers triumphed over George Washington with a season-best score of 198.125-195.475. Ranked No. 2 in the nation, LSU is riding high after its historic championship victory in 2024, where the program secured its first-ever national title.