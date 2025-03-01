18-Year-Old LSU Athlete Dies in On-Campus Car Accident: Tributes Pour In for Dillon Reidenauer

LSU pole vaulter Dillon Reidenauer tragically passed away in a car accident on the university campus earlier this week, leaving her teammates and the LSU community mourning her loss.

Videos by Suggest

According to WBRZ, 18-year-old Reidenauer died in Louisiana when the car she was in collided with a 23-year-old motorcyclist, who also perished in the accident.

According to the report, Bodhi Linton, the motorcyclist, was traveling north on Nicholson Drive near Tiger Stadium when he collided with the side of a car. The impact caused both vehicles to erupt into flames.

“We are devastated by the tragic passing of Dillon Reidenauer, who was taken from us much too soon,” Dennis Shaver, LSU’s track and field coach said in a statement. “Everyone in our LSU Track & Field family is keeping Dillon’s loved ones in our thoughts and prayers, as well as those of the other individual lost in the incident.”

It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of freshman Dillon Reidenauer.https://t.co/v91iiE6ig1 pic.twitter.com/A7XVEr89lZ — LSU Track & Field (@LSUTrackField) February 27, 2025

We will do everything we can to make sure our student-athletes and staff have the resources they need to process the grief of this terrible loss,” Shaver added.”I would also like to thank Texas A&M for offering their support and compassion as we are on the road at College Station for the SEC Championships.”

For our forever teammate, Dillon Reidenauer. 💜 pic.twitter.com/hkISsVtx4U — LSU Track & Field (@LSUTrackField) February 28, 2025

Reidenaur, a native of Abita Springs, was a first-year interior design student at LSU. A standout athlete in high school, she showcased her talent by securing second place at the 2024 LHSAA State 5A Championships with a clearance of 3.64 meters. As a junior at Fontainebleau High School, she also earned an impressive fourth-place finish at the state meet.

LSU Athletes Pay Tribute to Dillon Reidenauer

Meanwhile, Olivia Dunne and the LSU gymnastics team paid tribute to Reidenauer during their meet against George Washington on Friday night. To honor the 18-year-old pole vaulter, Dunne and her teammates wore black ribbons in their hair.

Before the meet, Dunne shared an Instagram story featuring a photo of herself and teammate Alyona Shchennikova in the locker room. Both sported sleek black silk bows on their ponytails.

Image via Instagram / Olivia Dunne

She shared a black-and-white photo of Reidenauer and reposted an LSU track and field post featuring images of her and her teammates wearing black ribbons. The caption read, “Competing for Dillon tonight,” accompanied by a black heart emoji.

Second-ranked LSU achieved a season-high score of 198.125 in a commanding 198.125-195.475 victory over No. 35 George Washington.