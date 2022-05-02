Why Fans Think Kim Kardashian Could Be Wearing An Iconic Marilyn Monroe Dress To The Met Gala

The annual Met Gala is taking place tonight, and people all over the world can’t wait to see what the stars will be wearing. Some fans of Kim Kardashian think they might already know what dress the reality star will be wearing: a sequined gown once owned by Marilyn Monroe.

Why Fans Think Kardashian Will Wear Monroe’s Dress

The biggest clue was when Kardashian said she cannot alter or tailor her dress in any way, which some people think means she’ll be wearing something vintage. At the red carpet premiere for The Kardashians, the reality star also shared that her dress for the Met Gala wasn’t confirmed because the fit had to be perfect.

“It really depends if I fit into my dress, so I hope I’m going,” she explained. “I think it will be up to the last minute because it can’t be tailored, so I have to fit into it, like, exactly.” A few weeks later, Kardashian and her boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson, were seen visiting Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum in Orlando, Florida.

One of the items on display at the museum? Marilyn Monroe’s iconic sparkly dress that she wore for her infamous performance of “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” in 1962. Monroe sang the song for President John F. Kennedy at a Madison Square Garden fundraiser.

Ripley’s bought the dress in November of 2016 for $4.81 million, making it one of the most expensive dresses in the world. Kardashian’s comments about her Met dress not being tailored, plus her trip to see the dress at the museum, has caused many to think that they’ve figured out what she’ll be wearing to the event.

Fan Reactions To The Rumors

A Reddit thread is full of people’s theories about Kardashian’s potential Met outfit. “I just need her to be on theme this time. Just stay on theme,” one fan pleaded. Another wrote, “I think Marilyn’s dress does fit this theme but if she ends up wearing it, it’ll be possibly her biggest scandal of all time. Old Hollywood fans aren’t something to f*ck with lmao, people will be outraged if it’s her actual dress (due to preservation etc reasons, it’s old and will fall apart eventually).”

“Which is exactly what she wants. Kardashians only ever win from controversy. It’ll be ridiculous,” they continued. “If a museum or a private collector owned it I’d say no chance they’d lend it to her, but it’s been bought by Ripley’s believe it or not who are in the money-making business and probably aren’t doing so great and aren’t exactly known for their integrity lol, so that tracks.”

While some on the Reddit thread argued that Monroe’s dress does fit the theme, others have correctly pointed out that the “Gilded Glamour” theme is referring to the Gilded Age, an era that covered 1870 to 1900. Monroe’s ‘62 gown would not be on theme. Kardashian has been known to go off-theme before, but we’ll have to wait and see if she shows up in the infamous dress.

More News From Suggest

Van Jones, Kim Kardashian Reflect On Dating Rumors In Recent Podcast



Kim Kardashian Slammed For Allegedly Stealing Pete Davidson From Another Celebrity



Kanye West’s Fashion Influence On Kim Kardashian Is Undeniable Once You See These Pics