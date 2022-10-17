Kate Hudson Took An Elegant Spin On The Popular Naked Dress Trend

Kate Hudson is the unofficial queen of athleisure, but the Fabletics co-founder continues to win us over with her old-school Hollywood glam. Her most recent look is nothing short of stunning.

Hudson Takes The Trend To The Next Level

Kate Hudson combined two of the red carpet’s biggest trends to create a red-hot look that’s uniquely her own. The actress, businesswoman, and mother of three paired naked couture with a wet hair coiffure during a recent red carpet appearance.

Hudson’s gorgeous look stole the show at a screening of her new film, Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon. Her off-the-shoulder nude dress featured an elegant floor-length skirt and sequined black lace overlay.

Kate Hudson attends the Los Angeles special screening of “Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon” at Hollywood Post 43 – American Legion on September 28, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

The global brand ambassador for Stuart Weitzman expertly styled the high-glam gown with understated hair and makeup. Smudged eyeliner, slicked back wet hair, and the star’s signature glow completed the look.

Kate Hudson’s Promoting Her New Film

It’s possible that Hudson’s barely there dress was a nod to her character in the new flick. Based on the character, going nude just makes sense. Hudson plays a struggling single mom who makes ends meet as a dancer at a Bourbon Street club.



The film just released nationwide after it debuted at the Venice Film Festival a year ago. From Italy to stateside, Hudson has rocked a series of red-carpet looks to promote the film. “These recent red carpets have been great, some of my favorite dresses that I’ve worn in a long time,” Hudson told Vogue after the film debut. “At Venice, my red Valentino was so special; every once in a while, you get a gown you could wear 24/7; you just don’t ever want to take it off.”

Finding the perfect dress and wanting to wear it forever is completely relatable. Just like the Venice look, this could be a gown Hudson never wants to take off, and perhaps that’s why she went for a naked dress.

