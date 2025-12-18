Jane’s Addiction Officially Breaks Up After 2024 On-Stage Altercation

Veteran rockers Jane’s Addiction have buried the hatchet… but not before seemingly breaking up (again) for the last time. Or something.

Eric Avery, Stephen Perkins, and Dave Navarro announced yesterday on the band’s official Instagram that they “have come together one last time to resolve our differences, so that the legacy of Jane’s Addiction will remain the work the four of us have created together.”

Meanwhile, addressing a Boston show in September 2024, where Perry Farrell shoved and punched Dave Navarro before it all fell apart, Avery, Perkins, and Navarro admitted they “made inaccurate statements about Perry’s mental health, which we regret.”

That last part likely refers to a statement the trio issued in the days following the Boston show.

“Due to a continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell, we have come to the conclusion that we have no choice but to discontinue the current US tour,” Navarro, Avery, and Perkins wrote back then. “Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs.”

Jane’s Addiction Singer Perry Farrell Issues His Own Statement Regarding Last Year’s On Stage Incident

Meanwhile, singer Perry Farrell released his own statement on Instagram yesterday.

“I didn’t handle myself the way I should have,” Perry’s latest statement reads. “I apologize to our patrons and my bandmates for losing my temper and for disrupting the show.

In July, the other band members filed a $10 million lawsuit against Farrell. Yesterday, they appeared to move past that dispute — and their future as a band — as indicated by the trio’s statement.

“We now look forward to the future as we embark on our separate musical and creative endeavors,” it explained. “Jane’s Addiction will forever live in our hearts. We are proud of the music we created together.”