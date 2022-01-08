Ireland Baldwin Reveals Her Worst Health Fear And How She Deals With It

Ireland Baldwin is opening up about her health concerns in a new Instagram post. While she doesn’t have any serious physical health problems, Baldwin shared details about her mental health.

Baldwin: ‘I Live In Constant Fear’

“This is not an ad for a blood pressure machine,” Baldwin captioned a photo of herself holding the device. “This is not an ad at all. I am posting this for whoever suffers with anxiety and anxiety disorders like I do.”

“I ordered a blood pressure monitor to accurately read my heart rate and blood pressure because I live in a constant fear that I’m dying from a heart attack… also known as cardiophobia,” she continued. “The heart palpitations and chest pain brought on by your typical anxiety attack convinces me that I am a 26 year old with an underlying heart condition that I don’t have.”

Baldwin went on to say that she doesn’t take medication for her anxiety but does see anxiety specialists and do “breath work.” However, she writes, “nothing brings me more comfort than an EKG,” Baldwin wrote. She shared that her anxiety attacks have been so bad, she’s had to call ambulances and go to hospitals.

“I know it may seem silly to you, but this little machine has brought me the utmost comfort,” Baldwin wrote. “I just want anyone who suffers from their own anxieties to know that I am here and you are not alone. It can be so embarrassing and isolating at times. My anxiety has made me miss out on a lot in this life and my true 2022 goal is not let it get in my way.”

Friends And Followers Show Support

“I have anxiety that is caused by food, my digestive system, my heart, big crowds, talking about anxiety, airplanes, you name it,” she continued. “You’re not alone. Hold on to your comfort item right. Don’t let people make you feel guilty for having to take a walk or take some space or stay home because you’re not feeling good. Surround yourself with people who understand or at least try to. And if you’re feeling anxious right now… deep breaths. You’re going to be ok. :)”

Followers and friends were quick to show support in the comments and share their own experiences with anxiety. Influencer Brittany Furlan wrote, “I have this too my sweet Angel. It’s very very hard. There’s a device called the Kardia app that lets you take an at home 6 lead ekg. Helps me calm down.”

“What [sic] brave of you to share this!!” another person commented. “I have exactly the same fears.. hypochondria they call it.. and otter anxieties.. you make me feel less alone!! Thank you Ireland!”