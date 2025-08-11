Influencer’s Husband Brady Kiser Allegedly Placed Bet Before 3-Year-Old Son Drowned In Pool

Emilie Kiser’s 3-year-old son, Trigg, died days after he suffered a drowning incident at his home while his father, Brady, became distracted. Now, new information has been revealed, detailing how Brady, who is not to be charged, allegedly placed a sports bet before Trigg fell into the pool.

According to a now-public Chandler Police Department report, cited by PEOPLE, Brady, Trigg, and his newborn son Theodore were alone at home on May 12. Emilie, a lifestyle influencer, was out with friends.

As per the report, Brady initially said that he had lost sight of Trigg for three to five minutes. However, the CPD determined, based on video evidence, that the 3-year-old was left unsupervised for nine minutes. Out of those, Trigg spent seven minutes in the water.

Specifically, police concluded that Trigg was in the water from 18:32:15 to 18:39:07, Arizona time.

Alleged Sports Bet

The report also detailed an alleged NBA game wager made by Brady Kiser before his son’s drowning incident. At around 17:14 Arizona time, 75 minutes before Trigg was left unsupervised, Kiser allegedly placed a $25 wager. He allegedly bet on Celtics player Jayson Tatum scoring over 40 points in the game against the Knicks.

Brady eventually got paid $102,50 since Tatum managed to score 42 points. The Celtics lost 121 to 113.

The CPD concluded that Brady’s attention was “divided” and that he “was not watching [Trigg] at all during the critical times mentioned.”

“Brady was not aware of what [Trigg] was doing and was not watching him,” the CPD added. “The combination of these factors led to [Trigg] drowning, and a remedy to any of the contributing circumstances could have prevented the outcome.”

No Charges Against Brady

Back in July 15, the CPD recommended that Brady Kiser be charged with felony child abuse. The report cited four factors for the recommendation, which included Brady knowing that the pool was not covered, that he knew Trigg was in the backyard and didn’t know how to swim, that the 3-year-old was left unsupervised for nine minutes, and that Brady’s initial statement didn’t match the video evidence.

The case was submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. However, it was determined that there was no “reasonable likelihood of conviction.” Therefore, Brady will not be charged as a result.

The CPD report had two pages removed. The Arizona Superior Court for Maricopa County previously ruled in Emilie’s favor after she filed for their removal. She previously filed a lawsuit to keep records about her son’s death out of public view.

Emilie Kiser, a lifestyle influencer, has millions of followers on her social media accounts. She has not posted since Trigg’s drowning incident and death, which occurred six days later on May 18.