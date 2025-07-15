Hollywood Producer’s Son Dies By Suicide After Being Accused Of Killing Wife And In-Laws

The son of a Hollywood producer who was in jail for allegedly murdering his wife and in-laws has died by suicide. A family attorney confirmed the news via PEOPLE that Sam Haskell IV took his own life in prison. This comes after the authorities charged Haskell with three counts of murder.

Man Charged For Dismembering And Killing Wife And In-Laws Dies By Suicide In Jail

In November 2023, Haskell allegedly murdered his wife, 37-year-old Mei Li Haskell, and her parents, 72-year-old Gaoshan Li and 64-year-old Yanxiang Wang. The Los Angeles man was caught after police found a dismembered body part in a dumpster that belonged to his wife.

Haskell’s father is Sam Haskell III, who is an Emmy-winning producer. He was also a former agent of Hollywood celebrities such as Whoopi Goldberg, George Clooney, and Dolly Parton.

According to NBC Los Angeles, Haskell’s body was found just two days before he was meant to appear in court for a preliminary hearing. They found his body on Saturday morning.

Attorney Joseph Weimortz spoke with the outlet about the incident. “This case has always been about a father who, like many other American fathers, would do anything to protect his children,” the statement began. “You do not know Samuel Haskell. He was paraded in front of you, over our objection, half-naked in court, and allowed zero dignity.”

Two Opposing Statements

The attorney revealed that Haskell had a colectomy in 2013, which led to him relying on an ostomy bag. “My client was not afraid of prison,” he continued. “But he was afraid of an even larger media spectacle. He was not afraid for himself, he was afraid for his boys.”

The statement continued to explain how the prisoner was terrified of media exposure. “In order to avoid more media exposure, he was willing to plead,” it said. “My client’s acts were not acts of cowardice or lunacy. Ultimately, my client was even willing to take his own life, believing that it would end this terrible chaos.” It went on further about having sympathy for the man, his children, and his family.

In opposition, Nathan Hochman, the LA County District Attorney, made his own statement concerning the death. “Instead of standing before a judge and answering for the crimes he’s been charged with, the defendant managed to escape justice,” said Hochman.

“This is one last cruel act by someone who did the most horrific things for reasons we will never entirely know.”