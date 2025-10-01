Headlining Comedian Suddenly Ends Las Vegas Residency After Nearly 2 Decades

A headlining comedian has abruptly ended his Las Vegas residency after almost two decades of performing.

Terry Fator, who won America’s Got Talent in 2007, has been living comfortably with a Las Vegas residency since 2008. 16-and-a-half years later, however, he suddenly revealed that he’ll be moving on.

The comedian was a ventriloquist master who caught the attention of the nation when he hit the iconic competition. It didn’t take long for him to be picked up in Las Vegas.

On September 23, however, Terry Fator issued a statement T 4 am that he would be doing his final show at The Strat that very night.

“Las Vegas will always be my home, and I’ve loved every moment performing at The Strat for fans from all over the globe,” he wrote.

This won’t be the end for Fator, however. The statement continued, which promises new and exciting opportunities for the comedian. “I can’t wait to bring my characters, comedy, and music to symphony stages, share some brand-new television projects, and expand my touring schedule with an all-new road show.”

So although we may not be able to see him in Las vegas anymore, he has even bigger plans ahead of him.

Terry Fator has been awfully private about this development. It’s unknown why the ending of his residency was so sudden. Whether this was in the works for a while, or he reached a sudden decision is unknown.

He has not announced this news to his socials, nor has he shared more details about his next plans.

The ventriloquist has had a comfortable time over at Las Vegas. After his win in 2007, he performed at the Las Vegas Hilton, selling out shows from October through to December. It was May 2008 where his residency journey began, however.

He signed a $100,000,000 contract to replace Danny Gans at The Mirage, where he played nightly. It was a five year contract, but he would go on to continue his residency for 11 years.

From then on, he played in the New York-New York Hotel before his residency at The Strat.