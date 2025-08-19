Food Influencers Were Mid-Review When Car Smashes Into Restaurant

Two food influencers were in the middle of filming a food review when a car suddenly smashed into their restaurant. This freak accident happened at a popular Houston, Texas, restaurant called Cuvees Culinary Creations, all as their cameras were rolling.

Car Crashes Into Restaurant, Injuring Two Food Influencers Mid-Review

The duo, NinaUnrated and Patrick Blackwood, posted the 28-minute video on YouTube. For the first third of the video, Nina and Patrick were enjoying a wide array of food options.

Around the 10-minute mark as the two influencers were mid-bite of their burgers, an SUV suddenly crashed through the window beside Patrick. Glass shattered all over their table, their camera shaking as they shared the slow-motion clip.

The crash pushed their table over, as well as the two YouTubers. In the background, one other customer went slack-jawed, as well as three servers who watched the ordeal.

The next two-thirds of their video wasn’t about the food, but about their hospital visit. One clip showed a nasty gash cut across Patrick’s jaw.

“I’m just blessed,” said Patrick in a hospital gown. “Thank you, universe. I’m just blessed and grateful.”

Nina then showed some of the cuts on her face. She took a deep breath before saying, “I don’t feel good.”

Aftermath Of Freak Accident

Nina shared even more photos of her injuries at the hospital on Instagram. “I’m beyond grateful to be alive,” Nina wrote.

“This experience showed me who truly matters; life’s too short for grudges or anger. Let go, forgive, live in the now, and cherish those around you this could’ve been our last meal.”

TMZ spoke with the owner of the damaged restaurant, who confirmed that the video was real. He was even standing nearby when the vehicle crashed into his business.

The owner also confirmed that the driver of the SUV was unharmed. She will allegedly be held accountable for the damages. We don’t exactly know what happened to lead to this accident.

All we know is that the driver was on her way to the restaurant for a private event. Something had gone wrong, although she couldn’t recall what. The authorities have already investigated the incident and determined it to be a freak accident.