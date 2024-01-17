floyd-mayweather-sued-over-alleged-assault-in-california-restaurant

Floyd Mayweather is in legal trouble again after a California man has alleged the boxer ordered an assault against him.

The plaintiff, Eduardo Andres Torres Martinez, claims Mayweather ordered one of his bodyguards to beat him up. The incident occurred at a restaurant in February 2022. The news was first reported by TMZ.

“In Martinez’s lawsuit, which was filed on Tuesday, he says Mayweather and his Mayweather Money Team rolled into the eatery … and caused such a large commotion, he whipped out his phone to take videos of the scene,” TMZ wrote.

“But, Martinez claims when Floyd noticed he was recording … the legendary pugilist signaled for one of his bodyguards to handle the situation.”

Manny Pacquiao Hints at Mayweather Rematch

Mayweather has carved out quite a career for himself. He has an unblemished boxing record of 50-0 and a net worth of over $400 million. The boxing legend made waves in May 2015 when he faced off against Manny Pacquiao.

After the bout was postponed several times, Mayweather bested Pacquiao by a unanimous decision. He reportedly earned a purse of roughly $250 million while Pacquiao earned a humble $150 million.

Both fighters have since retired but Pacquiao recently hinted at a rematch being in the works.

Boxing Legend Warns Against Mayweather / Pacquiao Sequel

A rematch won’t be as big as the first bout between the two rivals. But the names on the have enough ire to pique interest. Both fighters are in their mid-forties. But Mayweather might have a slight edge over his long-time rival. He has competed in several exhibition matches since retiring.

Even if it is a rematch that is just for kicks, former boxing star Ricky Hatton warns that it could end up going sour if you’re a true boxing fan.

“The one thing as boxing fans is seeing our heroes come back and get hurt by giving it one more go and getting knocked out and destroyed. But I’m all for the exhibitions because you can see your heroes one last time to showcase their skills and not get hurt,” Hatton said.

“There’s a lot of things going on in boxing these days with YouTubers fighting UFC and UFC fighting boxers. But as long as people know that the exhibitions are glorified spars and showcase their skills one last time, you don’t have to worry about seeing your hero getting knocked out and hurt.”