Deion Sanders Admits ‘Not One Thing’ Excites Him About Becoming a Grandpa Amid Daughter’s Pregnancy

Deion Sanders is not prepared for a rocking chair or being called Paw Paw as he psychologically braces for grandfatherhood. In March, the eldest daughter of the legendary sports star, 31-year-old Deiondra, revealed on Instagram that she and her partner, Jacquees, are expecting their first child.

Sanders is set to become a grandfather for the first time and has shared his excitement about the family milestone. However, he admits the news hasn’t fully sunk in yet.

“I haven’t digested that whole thing yet,” recently admitted to People.

Sanders, a former NFL and MLB star, reflects on his impending role within the family. Although he confesses that, currently, there’s “not one thing” that excites him about becoming a grandfather for the first time, Sanders still exhibits a sense of proud fatherhood, especially when affectionately talking about Deiondra.

“I’m proud of my baby. She at least waited until her thirties to give me this gift of life,” he told the outlet. “I’m happy about that, but I want to make sure she’s straight emotionally and psychologically as well.”

Deion Sanders’ Daughter Had a Tough Road to Pregnancy

Deiondra’s Instagram announcement carried a more solemn tone. In the caption accompanying a video, which seemed to be a scripted portrayal of her real-life experiences, she detailed all the reasons for deciding to have the baby.

She informed her followers in the video caption that her pregnancy was unplanned. “I’m not having my baby to keep a man. I am having my baby for all the times I was told I wouldn’t be able to,” she wrote at the time.

“I’m having my baby for the four myomectomy surgeries I have had. I am having my baby for all the years I stayed on birth control even though it gave me breast tumors. I’m having my baby for all the doctors that told me I wouldn’t make it out of the first trimester,” she added.

Meanwhile, Sanders, a devoted family man, ensures quality time with his grown children. He coaches sons Shedeur and Shilo in football at the University of Colorado Boulder. He also stays connected with all his kids through group text threads when apart.

“We got three different ones,” Sanders explained about the various chats. “You got my girls, we got my boys, then you got all of my kids, all five of them.”