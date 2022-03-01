Daryl Hannah Allegedly On Brink Of Divorcing Neil Young Weeks After Pregnancy Rumors About The 61-Year-Old Actress, Insider Claims

Are Daryl Hannah and Neil Young headed for divorce? One tabloid claims the couple’s move to Canada has put a tremendous strain on their marriage. Let’s check in on the Blade Runner beauty and her folk singer hubby.

Daryl Hannah And Neil Young ‘On The Rocks’?

The latest edition of the National Enquirer reports Daryl Hannah and Neil Young’s marriage is on thin ice. Apparently, Hannah has grown tired of living in rural Canada with her “reclusive” husband, and she’s getting sick of waiting for Young to make a change. “Neil is turning into a grumpy old man,” an insider dishes. “He’s fighting with everybody and Daryl is sick of it. She loves him and wants to make it work, but it’s beyond freezing in Canada, where they bounce between his isolated cabin and other properties.”

This story comes on the heels of another rumor about the couple. Not long ago, Madhouse Magazine published an article saying Hannah and Young had a baby on the way. Sources alleged Young told them, “I understand we are up there in age but don’t let these old grey temples fool ya now. Just because there’s snow on the roof don’t mean there’s no fire in the basement!”

But the excitement about their unexpected pregnancy must have burned out because tipsters tell the Enquirer that Hannah is becoming impatient with her husband. “She’s bored to death and doesn’t want to stay hidden anymore,” an insider spills. Nevertheless, sources say the couple is trying to make things work. “So far Daryl is still doing her best to be the ever-supportive wife, but it’s pushing her to her limits,” the snitch whispers. “She’s sweet and doesn’t want to make waves, but her friends wonder how long this can go on.”

How’s Life With ‘Hermit Hubby’ Neil Young?

We can say with absolute certainty that there isn’t any truth to this wave of surprising gossip. For clarity’s sake, Hannah was never pregnant. The story about their alleged pregnancy was from a joke magazine, and the quotes from Young were completely satirical. The rumor was shared out of context on social media, but the story was never intended to be taken seriously. We took a more in-depth look at that specific rumor as well.

But we also don’t believe that Daryl Hannah and Neil Young are on the rocks. The couple seems closer than ever since marrying in 2018. And they aren’t trapped in Canada as the outlet claims. In fact, the couple spent last summer on their Colorado ranch while Young recorded his new album, Barn. And while in the Rockies, Hannah was inspired to film a documentary about her husband’s new album.

Besides, one glance at Hannah’s Instagram page shows just how passionate she is about her off-the-grid lifestyle with Young. Hannah recently shared a snap of her and Young’s alpacas, Peaches and Dream.

Hannah isn’t bored and sitting idle as the outlet claims. The solitude has given Hannah the chance to work on all kinds of art, and her creative energy seems to be at an all-time high. Most recently, she’s been documenting the making of a beautiful copper horse sculpture.

It’s obvious that the tabloid not only has no unique insights into Hannah and Young’s life together, but it also didn’t bother to do much research on the couple.

This is far from the first time the National Enquirer has cried “divorce” for a famous couple. Last year, the outlet claimed Bill and Hillary Clinton were headed for a $250 million divorce. Then the magazine reported Barack and Michelle Obama were on their way to a $175 million divorce. And more recently, the publication alleged Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen were on the brink of a $650 million divorce. Clearly, the Enquirer doesn’t have the inside scoop on celebrity couples that it pretends to.

