Christina Ricci Sold Her Chanel Collection To Pay For Her Divorce, And She Has An Important Message To Share

Christina Ricci recently opened up about her 2020 split from James Heerdegen, including how she funded the pricey divorce. Ricci also gave some encouragement to other women who are struggling with bad relationships.

Ricci’s Relationship With James Heerdegen

(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF)

Ricci met Heerdegen while they were both working on the series Pan Am in 2012. The pair wed the following year and welcomed a son in 2014.

The actress filed for divorce in 2020, claiming she was subjected to “severe physical and emotional abuse” and that many of these abusive episodes took place in front of the couple’s son.

The Los Angeles Police Department was called during one of their altercations. Heerdegen wasn’t arrested, but Ricci was granted an emergency protective order against him the day before she filed for divorce.

In 2021, she received a domestic violence restraining order against Heerdegen as well as primary custody of their son.

She Was ‘Absolutely Fine’ With Selling Her Chanel

All these court battles came with a hefty price tag. Ricci recently revealed that she paid for her divorce and lawyer fees by selling off her Chanel collection.

The actress shared that she once had “quite a Chanel handbag collection,” but that she sold the pieces off as the court battles went on.

HOLIDAY SHOPPING: After Years Of Digestive Discomfort, I Found A Probiotic That Is Miles Above The Rest

“I’m absolutely fine, there’s no issue,” she told The Times UK. “I learned to use these investment pieces in different ways. I also had a Chanel Fine Jewelry collection that I put to good use.”

Ricci Wants To Share Her Story For Others In Similar Situations

Ricci also shared that she’s telling her story not for sympathy, but to encourage other women who are in the same situation she was once in.

“I tell my story because I know that, having been in situations like the one I was in, I searched for success stories, stories of people who could get out, could get over it and just be okay,” the actress explained.

“I do think it is important that we have examples for other women—that as scary as it is, changing your life and saving yourself is the only choice,” Ricci went on.

Today, the actress is “finding [her] own self-worth and position and strength and power.”

Ricci married hairstylist Mark Hampton in 2021 and the couple welcomed a daughter that same year. The actress’ story is an inspiration to anyone who is looking for a way to escape a bad relationship.

More From Suggest