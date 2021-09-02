Celebs You Might Not Know Have Beauty Brands

It isn’t just Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, or billionaire mogul Rihanna filling bathroom shelves. Anyone whose eye gets caught by a celebrity name on a beauty or makeup bottle might want to know that the market dominated by the above-mentioned stars and others including Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez isn’t all it seems.

In 2021, “Work” singer Rihanna has been crowned a billionaire as sales of her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin continue to soar. Also a billionaire is 40-year-old KKW Beauty founder Kim Kardashian, with 24-year-old Kylie Jenner seemingly not far behind – well, when she isn’t having her billionaire status stripped by Forbes.

Not Just The Kardashians

Kicking off the list is budding makeup entrepreneur Savannah Chrisley. The 24-year-old reality star launched her SASSY by Savannah cosmetics line in December 2020 – weeks later, she was announcing “insane” numbers of sales. The daughter to 52-year-old Todd Chrisley retails a $14 Eye Kit, $12 Lip Kit, plus her $22 Full Face Palette – she’s also got skincare plans and has been asking her 2.2 million Instagram followers for their opinions on fragrance.

“I developed a beauty brand because I have always been a lover of ALL things beauty. I have also been passionate about the cause of empowering young girls to become strong, confident and beautiful in their own right. I learned from an early age that beauty comes in all colors, shapes, sizes, and age,” Chrisley writes on her website.

Angela Simmons, Kristin Cavallari, Jessica Simpson

Also selling bottles of feel-good goodness are VH1 face Angela Simmons, Uncommon James founder Kristin Cavallari, plus 41-year-old actress and fashion mogul Jessica Simpson. May 2020 marked 33-year-old Angela launching her Simmons Beauty range, with MTV face Kristin fresh from the 2021 launch of Uncommon Beauty. Bombshell Jessica Simpson, meanwhile, retails makeup via her best-selling Jessica Simpson Style brand, one turning $1 billion in 2015 sales.

All The Choice In The World

Singer Halsey also launched her About-Face brand this year, and there’s more. Rapper Iggy Azalea is fresh from announcing she’ll be branching into beauty, with rapper Chanel West Coast also fresh from a collab launch selling her Glossy Pops. Reality star Lauren Conrad debuted her beauty brand in 2020, and anyone digging MCU star Scarlett Johansson can look forward to her skincare, launching in 2022.

Of course, fans can continue to shop from the more established faces – JLo Beauty and Jessica Alba’s Honest line add to the pile also bringing in former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham and model Miranda Kerr’s Kora Organics. Younger audiences, meanwhile, can check out actress Millie Bobby Brown’s Florence by Mills line.