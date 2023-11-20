Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie’s Son, Pax, 19, Called Father ‘World Class A-Hole’ In Instagram Rant

The post was made on Father’s Day 2020.

Pax Jolie-Pitt reportedly put his estranged father, renowned actor Brad Pitt, 59, on blast for being a “world class a-hole” in an Instagram post.

On Father’s Day 2020, the then 16-year-old used his private Instagram account to do a “shoutout” for Pitt four years after he allegedly abused both his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and two of their six children while aboard a private jet.

In an article that was published on Monday by the Daily Mail, Pax said, “Happy Father’s Day to this world class a–hole!! You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person.”

“You have no consideration or empathy toward your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence,” Pax, now 19, continued. In this statement, he is referring to Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.

Pax wrote his message over a photo of the Fight Club star accepting the Oscar he won back in 2020 saying that he would “never understand the damage” Pitt inflicted on him and their family because the actor is “incapable of doing so.”

“You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell,” Pat continued. “You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday.

“So, Happy Father’s Day, you f–king awful human being!!!”

Pitt has not been photographed with any of his children since 2016 when Angelina Jolie, 48, filed for divorce shortly after the highly publicized plane incident.

The FBI also conducted an investigation concerning Pitt and child abuse allegations. However, they did not pursue criminal charges.

In October 2022, the Tomb Raider actress said in court papers that her kids were “traumatized” by her ex-husband’s actions when he was under the influence.

Pitt allegedly “choked one of the children and struck another in the face.” He also, “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her,” according to the documents.

“At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children.”

A close source denied Jolie’s claims, stating that they were all “completely untrue.”

Despite Pax’s outburst occurring over three years ago, Zahara seemingly threw shade at Pitt again last week. During her sorority induction at Spelman College’s Alpha Kappa Alpha ceremony, she introduced herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie” without including “Pitt.” Her mother and brothers, Pax and Maddox, were present at the event.

Meanwhile, Pitt made a rare appearance with his current girlfriend, Ines de Ramon. The two attended LACMA’s 12th-annual Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles.

We have no idea just how much Pax and his siblings went through but we can only hope that they can continue to support each other after the tainted childhood they endured.