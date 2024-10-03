boeing-plane-evacuated-after-flames-shoot-from-engine-just-before-takeoff

Passengers onboard a Boeing plane were evacuated after flames started shooting from the engine right before takeoff.

The Boeing 737 plane was evacuated just before it was due to take off from Italy’s Brindisi Airport. All 184 passengers were removed safety, according to the airline operating the aircraft, Ryanair.

“Flight FR8826 from Brindisi to Turin was delayed this morning after cabin crew observed fumes on the outside of the aircraft,” Ryanair said in a statement. “Passengers were disembarked without incident and returned to the terminal by bus.”

A passenger onboard the aircraft managed to get a picture of the fire.

Local firefighters were called to the scene to help put out the blaze. Brindisi Airport, which is located in the southeastern region of Puglia, was forced to close for a few hours during the ordeal but has since reopened.

The airport shared in a statement that the closure was “necessary” for the safety of travelers. “The problem, which occurred when the aircraft was already aligned at the head for take-off, required the evacuation of passengers via emergency slides,” the statement reads. “All operations were carried out with maximum safety for passengers and crew.”

Ryanair stated it was planning to use another plane to fly affected passengers to Turin. No details about what caused this incident have been revealed.

The Incident Happened Just Days After Another Ryanair Plane Exploded While Landing in Milan

The incident at Brindisi Airport occurred just days after another Ryanair aircraft exploded while landing at Milan Bergamo Airport.

One passenger recalled the terrifying ordeal. “You could smell the burning rubber in the plane. That was quite scary,” 35-year-old passenger Alice Longhurst shared. “We were ready to go, and there were flames which was scary. I was shocked. I never experienced anything like this before.”

While the cause of the incident remains unclear, Ryanair stated engineers have inspected the aircraft and will commence repairs to ensure its prompt return to service. However, that is the only information the airliner shared about the incident.

There were no reported injuries. All passengers safely disembarked the plane using a mobile staircase. The airport was shut down shortly after the incident occurred.

All incoming flights were reportedly redirected to nearby airports in Lombardy and Verona. The flights that could not be rerouted were canceled. The airport reopened once the plane was removed from the tarmac and all debris cleared.



