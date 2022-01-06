These Microneedling Eye Patches Work Almost As Well As Botox To Make The Eye Area Look More Youthful

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

If the past two years have turned your undereye bags from travel-size to deluxe, you might benefit from microneedling. You also might benefit from a six-month paid vacation—in a perfect world, right?

In reality, facial treatments like microneedling (MN) can be effective at encouraging collagen production and creating a youthful appearance. But they’re also expensive. Plus, finding a reputable specialist can be hard in certain areas.

Luckily, Spa Treatment has the perfect at-home solution.

What Is Microneedling?

Microneedling is a lot like getting a tattoo. Specialists use a handheld device with tiny needles to create small punctures in the skin. Despite how that may sound, the process is painless.

After the needles puncture the skin, the body begins the natural healing process. Inflammation of the skin encourages collagen production. In turn, collagen tightens and smooths the skin.

Moreover, the micro-injuries can act as pathways for serums and active ingredients. This carries the product deep into the skin for maximum efficacy. MN treats scarring, wrinkles, and stretch marks. Its main side effects are redness and swelling.



Oh, yeah—it also costs around $625 per session.

At-Home Options

If that price tag just added another wrinkle to your forehead, you’re not alone. For many, the cost outweighs its benefits.

Generally, we love a good shortcut. (Remember when we thought putting lemon juice in our hair was the same as getting salon highlights?) Well, at-home MN is even riskier.

Potential risks of using these tools yourself include bruising, track-mark lines, and infection. “The wrong technique can easily cause micro-tears in the skin, leading to scarring and hyperpigmentation,” Lisa Montlake of Fern Skin Clinic told Refinery 29.



But beautiful skin shouldn’t be reserved for the rich. Thankfully, Spa Treatment agreed.

How Do They Work?

Spa Treatment’s iMicro Patches offer an easy and safe solution. The small patches contain hyaluronic acid and hundreds of .25 mm microneedles. Once applied, the microneedles dissolve into the skin. The needles carry hyaluronic acid deep under the skin, hydrating from within.

And this isn’t snake oil, either. Spa Treatment is committed to safety and hygiene. The company is leading the way in stem cell patents and research. Its products are also used in over 300 hospitals and clinics in Japan.



2022 might bring along much of the baggage from 2020 and 2021. But the iMicro Patches make sure that none of it ends up under your eyes.