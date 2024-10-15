Beloved Rapper & NYFD Captain Ka Dies Unexpectedly at 52

Ka, a rapper and NYFD captain, unexpectedly passed away over the weekend. He was 52 years old.

An announcement about Ka, who was born Kaseem Ryan, was posted on his Instagram. The late rapper died on Saturday, Oct. 12.

“Born and raised in Brownsville, Brooklyn, Ka lived a life of service — to his city, to his community, and to his music,” the statement reads. “As a 20-year veteran of the New York City Fire Department, he put his life on the line to protect his fellow citizens. Ka rose to the rank of NYFD captain and was a first responder on September 11, 2001, during the attacks on the World Trade Center.”

The statement continued, “He leaves an extraordinary legacy as a recording artist, including 11 remarkable self-released solo albums. Ka is survived by his wife, mother and sister. We kindly ask that the privacy of Ka’s family and loved ones be respected as they grieve this incalculable loss.”

Ka first emerged in New York City’s underground rap scene in 1993 with the hip-hop group Natural Elements. He then formed his duo, Nightbreed, with friend Kev.

In 1999, Ka put aside his rap career and joined the NYFD eventually becoming a captain. He was one of the first responders during the Sept. 11 attacks at the World Trade Center.

He eventually connected with Wu-Tag Clan member GZA. They collaborated with the song “Firehouse” in 2008. He also released his solo debut, Iron Works, the same year.

Ka Was Exposed As a NYFD Firefighter After the Release of His Controversial Album ‘Honor Killed the Samurai’

After being exposed by the New York Post as an NYFD firefighter in 2016, the media outlet heavily criticized Ka for his “anti-police” as well as racial slurs, drugs, and violent lyrics.

“F- -k them cops and swats with night vision,” Ka rapped in one of his songs. “I see your traps and your plots to dead us, y’all rolling with Kojaks, n- - -a, I got Berettas.”

Without revealing his role in the NYFD, Ka stated in a 2015 interview, “I’m living two lives, man. I’m trying to be who I am in the day and then trying to feed my soul at night with being the artist that I want to be.”

Despite the criticism about his music, Ka continued to work for the department up until his death.



