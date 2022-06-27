Is Bam Margera Still Married To Nicole Boyd? Everything We Know

While former Jackass star Bam Margera became famous for performing crazy stunts in front of the camera, his off-camera antics have also made the news. From substance abuse issues to restraining orders, the skateboarder is no stranger to scandal. Most recently, fans have been wondering if his marriage to Nicole Boyd (a.k.a. Nikki) is still intact. Here’s the scoop on Bam Margera’s wife and an inside look at their relationship.

Bam Margera And Nicole Boyd Got Married In 2013

Margera and Boyd tied the knot nine years ago in Iceland. They exchanged their “I dos” on stage at the Random Hero Festival, a concert to raise money for a new skate park in the country’s capital city of Reykjavik.

It was Margera’s second marriage—in 2007, he wed his childhood friend Melissa Rothstein, but the couple split in 2010 and divorced in 2012. The Viva La Bam star then met Boyd in 2012 while attending a concert at the Phoenix Theater in Petaluma, California. They started a relationship soon after meeting and were married less than a year later.

They Have One Child Together

In September of 2017, Margera revealed and that he and Boyd were expecting their first child together. “We named the kid already, Phoenix Wolf,” the dad-to-be excitedly told People magazine. Phoenix was born on December 23rd of that year.

While Margera was clearly thrilled to become a dad, it didn’t take long for his substance abuse issues to start affecting his presence as a father. In 2019, when Phoenix was not even two years old, the stuntman took to Instagram to make a public plea to Dr. Phil for help.

“Dr. Phil, I need your help in a big, big way,” Margera said in a video posted to his feed. “My family is in shambles. It’s worse than it’s ever been, ever.” He went on to complain about his troubled relationship with Boyd and revealed his worry that she would try to take away his son.

“[Phoenix] is the best and I love him to death, and Nikki knows that. And if we separate, I know she’s gonna use him as bait,” he claimed. “I ain’t playing that f&%king game, so you can have him.”

Margera ended up meeting with Dr. Phil and agreeing to go to rehab (his fourth stint of many), but his sobriety didn’t stick. Concerned for her son’s safety, Boyd filed for full custody of Phoenix in September of 2021, though she remained married to the Jackass star. According to TMZ, Boyd stated that she was willing to give Margera visitation rights, but only if the visits were monitored by someone she approved.

Troubles In Their Relationship

Margera and Boyd’s marriage has been plagued with issues, most having to do with the star’s addiction and mental health issues. After promising to remain sober during the making of Jackass 4 and failing, Margera was fired from the film franchise. Soon after, the movie’s director, Jeff Tremaine, filed (and was granted) a restraining order against Margera, who had allegedly been sending disturbing messages to Tremaine and threatening to his children.

Most recently, Margera went missing from a Florida rehab/sober living facility that he was staying at under court order. Though The Dudesons star had recently celebrated a year sober, he worried everyone who loved him—including Boyd and Phoenix—when he checked himself out of the facility and went MIA for two days. Fortunately, Margera was found safe and agreed to return to rehab. However, he went missing again just two weeks later.

Are They Still Together?

Margera’s wild lifestyle has taken a big toll on his marriage. TMZ reported that the on-again, off-again pair broke up for good earlier this month, which is what caused the Jackass star to flee the rehab/sober living facility he was staying in. According to the report, Margera was distraught over the breakup and the fact that he had not heard from Boyd or his son for two weeks.

Though Boyd still hasn’t filed for divorce from Margera, it’s clear she’s not putting up with any more of his addiction antics. We hope he is working on his issues and getting himself together so he can show up as a husband and a dad!