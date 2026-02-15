Anne Hathaway Reveals One of Her Favorite Movies She Starred In (and That No One Watched)

Anne Hathaway has celebrated one of her lesser-watched films by triumphing it as one of her personal favorites.

The Mothers’ Instinct actress took to Instagram to celebrate her 2017 film Colossal, a bizarre kaiju adventure, landing on Netflix. She shared a load of photos associated with the production of the film, ending the montage with the trailer.

Although not many people saw Colossal when it released, this Netflix deal may give the film a new lease on life. In her post, she teased about the performance of the strange film.

“In 2015 while pregnant with our first baby, Adam and I went with our pups to Vancouver to make [Nacho Vigalondo’s] wonderfully insane kaiju movie Colossal co-starring a brilliant and pre-Ted Lasso Jason Sudekis,” she wrote.

“We all had a blast,” she continued. “It is both one of my favorite movies I have ever been in and one of the best times I have ever had on set.”

Anne Hathaway Honestly Promotes An Older Film Of Hers

Anne Hathaway continued to praise the film, but not without a bit of teasing.

“When it arrived in theatres in 2017, it shattered box office records and became the shining hope of all low-budget indies that if you stick to your guns, you can make it big and transcend it all,” she joked. “Jk, no one saw it.”

“BUT it just landed on Netflix!!” hathaway exclaimed. “So if you have the inclination, maybe 2026 is finally Colossal’s year. It’s funny and strange and silly/smart and great (just my opinion… and 82% of critics on RT so…).”

“Hope you give it a go! Stay weird!”

Her fans took to the comments to share their support and thoughts.

“Listen…some of us saw Colossal in 2017 and there were DOZENS of us!! Dozens!!” joked one.

“As an indie filmmaker it does comfort me to know that even the biggest stars have a hard time getting those indie films seen,” laughed another.

“Underrated af girl,” agreed a third.