The Tastiest Advent Calendars To Snack And Sip On As You Countdown To Christmas

Sleigh, what?! Christmas is almost here. Once you’re finished with the Thanksgiving spread, you’ll be ready to put your Christmas spirit into full gear. But you snow the drill. Before the tree can be officially lit, you’ll need to pull out all the stops. Thus, we have selected some of the tastiest advent calendars that you can break out as you count down to Christmas day.

Make the holidays sweeter with an extraordinary chocolate advent calendar from Godiva for your Christmas countdown. With its 24-count of luscious gourmet chocolates, the Godiva Chocolatier Holiday Gourmet Chocolate Advent Calendar is certain to satisfy your yuletide chocolate cravings.

In contrast to most chocolate holiday calendars, the Godiva advent calendar will feature a variety of chocolate pieces. You’ll discover everything from a jolly Santa, to an enchanting snowman, to a whimsical penguin!

Countdown to Christmas while you sample several organic herbal teas with the Pukka Herbs Tea Advent Calendar. Every December evening, take advantage of that day’s selection of caffeine-free blends and enjoy a quiet moment of reflection.

Additionally, when you treat yourself to a Pukka Herbal tea Advent Calendar this holiday season, you will help make a difference by improving the environment. As part of every sale, Pukka donates 1% to environmental causes.

Please note that Pukka Herbs Tea Advent Calendar usually ships with seven days according to Amazon.

Calling all heat misers! If you are Mr. Green Christmas, Mr. Sun, Mr. Heat Blister, or Mr. One hundred and one, then the sizzling world hot sauce sampler gift set is perfect for you. Treat yourself or your friends to warm Christmas wishes as you count down to Christmas day.

Flavors of the World’s Hot Sauce Sampler Gift Set is made up of 30 flavors of vegan and vegetarian hot sauce, ranging from mild to extreme. Get started with mild Garlic del Fuego and work your way up to Budapest Fire hot sauce. Are you up to the challenge?

Tell me you love advent calendars without “telling” me you love advent calendars. Lady M’s Advent Calendar contains 24 days of hidden treasures, in the most unique way. While you await a delicious festive treat, this stealthy wreath can deck your halls for the holidays, and it even lights up!

Every day, indulge in artisan chocolates and gummies sourced from Europe. Known for its Mille crêpes cakes, the Lady M advent calendar originates from a New York-based bakery.

If there was one advent calendar that could get you out of bed in the morning, it would be Williams Sonoma’s Compostable Coffee Capsule Advent Calendar! With 24 coffee capsules in each advent calendar, you’ll have all the festive cheer and energy you need to get through the holiday rush.

You’ll find an assortment of six flavors of fair trade, certified coffee behind every door, each developed in collaboration with European coffee masters.

Espresso your love for the coffee fanatic in your life, or countdown to Christmas morning with a cup of joe for yourself. In either case, make sure you have the right machine for this unique advent calendar. Capsules are compatible with Nespresso Original Line machines, with the exception of VertuoLine, U, Prodigio, Expert, built-in models, and KitchenAid models.

Please note that Williams Sonoma Compostable Coffee Capsule Advent Calendars usually arrive within five to six days, but may vary according to zip code.