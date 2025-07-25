’70s Rockstar Dies After ALS Diagnosis: George Kooymans Was 77

George Kooymans, the guitarist behind Dutch rockers Golden Earring’s iconic 1973 rock anthem “Radar Love,” has passed away.

He was 77.

According to Dutch outlet Trouw, Kooymans’ family and the remaining members of Golden Earring announced his passing on Wednesday due to complications from ALS, a condition he was diagnosed with in 2020. He retired from the band shortly after his diagnosis.

“George bore this devastating and debilitating illness with exceptional strength and dignity,” Golden Earring said in a statement per ABC News. “We bid farewell to a great musician and composer, whose work extended beyond Golden Earring. George was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, but above all, a friend.”

Kooymans, a native of The Hague, co-founded Golden Earring in the early 1960s as a teenager. He was part of the band’s iconic lineup, including Cesar Zuiderwijk, Barry Hay, and Rinus Gerritsen, which stayed together from 1970 until his departure.

Golden Earring Breaks Through in America Thanks to George Kooymans’ Iconic Opening Riff

Golden Earring had over 20 top 10 singles in their home country, achieving more success there than abroad. In the late 1960s, they gained a U.S. following and broke through in 1973 with the hit “Radar Love.” The song has been covered by U2, R.E.M., and other artists, and featured in soundtracks such as Baby Driver and Wayne’s World 2.

“Radar Love,” known for its iconic opening riff and the line “I’ve been driving all night, my hands wet on the wheel,” was once listed by Rolling Stone as one of the greatest road trip songs.

Golden Earring toured with legendary acts like Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, and Aerosmith. Their biggest U.S. hit, “Twilight Zone,” gained popularity in 1982 thanks to MTV, alongside other hits like “When the Lady Smiles” and “Going to the Run.”

In addition to his contributions to the group, Kooymans pursued a solo career, releasing two albums: Jojo in 1971 and Solo in 1987. He also collaborated with American rock musician Frank Carillo on two albums.

Meanwhile, Golden Earring continued performing and recording into the 1990s and more recent years. In 2011, the band celebrated its 50th anniversary with a commemorative Dutch postal stamp linked to “Radar Love.” A farewell performance, minus Kooymans, was planned for early the following year.