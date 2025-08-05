1-Year-Old Girl Drowned At NYC Daycare Pool, Caretaker Was Allegedly Cooking At The Time

A 1-year-old baby girl named River Edima Wilson reportedly drowned at a New York City daycare pool. Allegedly, River’s caretaker, a 47-year-old woman, became distracted for 20 minutes as she cooked while the toddler drowned.

Videos by Suggest

As reported by the New York Post and CBS News, the incident occurred before 1 p.m. on Friday, August 1. Police responded to Anna’s Butterfly Garden Family Group, a daycare located on Story Avenue in the Bronx.

Police sources, cited by CBS News, revealed that River was found in the pool by her caretaker, who remains unnamed. Allegedly, the woman told police she became distracted as she was cooking at the time.

A former police officer heard the commotion following the horrifying sight and realization.

“We heard screaming and yelling,” the man said. “We went through the backyard area and that’s when we saw the baby on the platform of the pool, and that’s when I just started doing CPR.”

The former officer performed CPR on River until first responders arrived at the daycare. River Edima Wilson, unfortunately, died at Montefiore Einstein Medical Center.

Family Accuses Negligence

The mourning family, devastated by River’s death, has claimed that the daycare failed them and has accused them of negligence.

As reported by News 12 The Bronx, Ima and Ifiok Wilson, River’s parents, are demanding answers from the daycare. They alleged their daughter was neglected, mentioning injuries that were found on the child’s body.

“She had scratches on her face. She had bruises on her face. What happened to her?” Ima, the mother, asked.

The family also issued a written statement obtained by NBC New York.

“They trusted to protect and care for their child but they catastrophically failed them by allowing River to drown,” the statement read. The day care has compounded the pain of River’s passing by completely ignoring the family’s efforts to contact them.”

“River’s family deserves to know what happened to their baby girl but the day care has refused to provide any information or communicate with the family.”

The Office of Children and Family Services is currently investigating the incident.

A GoFundMe was set up to help the Wilson family through this incredibly difficult time.