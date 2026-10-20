‘Wild ‘n Out’ Star Sentenced to 30 Months in Federal Prison

Bobb’e Thompson, a child actor best known for his roles on The Tracy Morgan Show and Wild ‘n Out, is going to prison.

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Thompson, whose age is listed as 30, was sentenced to 30 months in prison and two years supervised release in Iowa federal court, according to documents obtained by USA Today. On April 28, he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

He allegedly had a loaded pistol in his car that was reported stolen when he was pulled over by a state trooper in Cerro Gordo County, Iowa, on Sept. 22, 2025. He was driving 104 miles per hour at the time.

Thompson was indicted by a grand jury on Jan. 14.

Bobb’e J. Thompson attends the ‘Big Boss’ Closing Night Screening during the 2023 Atlanta Film Festival at Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University on April 29, 2023. (Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

His 2.5 year sentence will be served consecutively with “any term of imprisonment that may be imposed” by other pending criminal cases in Missouri and Washington.

U.S. District Court Judge Leonard T. Strand recommended Thompson be incarcerated in a federal prison in Illinois, Oklahoma, Kansas, or “a Bureau of Prisons facility as close to the defendant’s family as possible.”

According to prosecutors, Thompson was previously convicted of battery with serious bodily injury as well as assault with force in Los Angeles back in 2020. He was convicted of prohibited possession of a firearm in Los Angeles in 2022.

Thompson appeared on both That’s So Raven and its spin-off Corey in the House before appearing on five seasons of MTV’s Wild ‘n Out between 2018 and 2020. His most recent role was in the movie Funny Thing About Love in 2026.