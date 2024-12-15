watch-billie-eilish-get-smacked-in-face-by-bracelet-while-on-stage

On Friday, Billie Eilish was in the middle of singing one of her most heartfelt songs onstage when a fan threw a bracelet in her direction, smacking the singer in the face.

Eilish was performing a show in Glendale, Arizona, part of her “Hit Me Hard and Soft” tour, when the incident happened. The pop singer sat towards the front of the stage for her Oscar winning track “What Was I Made For?” when the blue bracelet went flying.

Just as Eilish began to sing, the object soared in her direction. It hit her right in the face causing the audience to boo. Eilish clearly looked annoyed, but chose to continue singing.

In the video, the award winning singer can then be seen throwing the bracelet back offstage. Multiple fans reposted the clip from different angles. One caption read, “I was low-key furious.”

Another wrote, ” I truly hate ya’ll.”

Fans throwing things onstage has become an issue in the past with other artists. Back in November, country singer Zach Bryan experienced a similar moment and even stopped the show because of it.

Bryan was performing at the Tacoma Dome in Washington when a fan threw something onstage. The object didn’t hit him, but landed close to his guitar player. Bryan stopped the song after picking up what was thrown.

The country singer looked angry as he repeatedly asked the crowd, “Who threw this?” After no one came clean, Bryan said, “Don’t throw s**t at concerts.”