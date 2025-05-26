Viral Rumors Of Missing Real-Life Haunted Annabelle Doll Debunked

Rumors of the real-life “haunted” Annabelle doll spread like wildfire online. While netizens were making wild speculations on where the iconic Raggedy Ann doll that inspired The Conjuring movies went, these rumors have officially been debunked.

Real Annabelle Doll Found After Missing Rumors Debunked

Within the past few days, claims popped up on social media saying that the “possessed” Annabelle doll went missing from a traveling exhibition called Devils on the Run. The New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR) hosted this exhibition, founded by paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, according to The Independent.

One of its latest stops was New Orleans. During this tour stop, rumors began to circulate that the Annabelle doll had gone missing. Why is this a big deal? Well, paranormal legends, dating back to the 70s, claim that this doll is haunted.

Paranormal experts believed that the spirit of a dead girl possessed the child’s toy. It has allegedly exhibited “malicious and frightening behavior” like hurting people or writing notes.

The Warrens were fascinated by haunted rumors, which later inspired the making of The Conjuring films. They now have her on display, but kept securely in a box, never to be let out.

NESPR Website

That was, until rumors circulated online that Annabelle had disappeared. Fans even speculated that the missing doll had something to do with a recent accident. A mansion at Louisiana’s Nottoway Plantation caught on fire on May 21. With how close this was to the exhibition, netizens rumored that the haunted doll could’ve caused it.

Unfortunately, the fun is over, and NESPR’s lead investigator debunked the whole thing online. Dan Rivera recently visited the traveling museum and shared this video on TikTok with proof that Annabelle was safe and sound.

“ANNABELLE is not missing and was never in Chicago,” he wrote in the video. He then films himself walking into the exhibition, showing the Annabelle doll inside her case.

Rivera then accounted that their next stop would be Rock Island, Illinois, on October 4. Specifically, at the 2025 Rock Island Roadhouse Esoteric Expo.

On top of that, the NESPR shared a Facebook message debunking the rumors. “It’s a Rumor,” it wrote with an eyeroll emoji. “Annabelle has NOT been stolen. The doll is safely in place at the Warren Occult Museum.”

So, there you have it. Everyone in Illinois can rest easy knowing that a haunted doll isn’t terrorizing the streets of New Orleans.