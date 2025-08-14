Vice President JD Vance Apologizes For Causing ‘Longer Lines’ At Disneyland

Weeks after he and his family were seen at Disneyland, Vice President JD Vance discussed his visit to the Happiest Place on Earth.

While appearing on The Katie Miller Podcast this week, Vance spoke about the Disneyland trip, noting he and his family “had the island” to themselves.

“We had the island to ourselves, which was very cool,” he explained. “I had never been to Disneyland. I thought it was awesome.”

Continuing to speak with Miller, who is the wife of President Trump’s chief of staff, Stephen Miller, JD Vance issued an apology to those impacted by his security team’s actions at Disneyland.

“Sorry to all the people who were at Disneyland for the longer lines,” he said. “But we had a great time.”

Vice President JD Vance visited Disneyland amid tension between the Trump administration and California Governor Gavin Neson. The situation escalated in June when Trump ordered the National Guard to go to Los Angeles during protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and immigration raids.

Upon hearing about Vance’s trip to Disneyland, Governor Newsom took to X to share his thoughts.

“Hope you enjoy your family, @JDVance,” Newsom wrote. “The families you’re tearing apart certainly won’t.”

Vance responded by writing, “Had a great time, thanks.”

‘Top Gear’ Star Recently Slammed Vice President JD Vance During The Politician’s Recent British Getaway

Along with Disneyland, Vice President JD Vance has gone to various places throughout the world since taking office earlier this year.

Last week, the Daily Mail reported that JD Vance was staying at a £8,000-a-week Cotswolds manor house. The visit attracted the attention of former Top Gear star Jeremy Clarkson.

The TV personality slammed Vance’s visit to Cotswold.

“Now I don’t want to stoop to his level, but I’m going to,” Clarkson stated. “Vance is a bearded God-botherer who pretty much thinks that women who’ve been r*ped should be forced to have the resultant child. I’ve searched for the right way to describe him, and I think it’s t—t. He also has no clue about history.”

Clarkson continued by stating, “Because far more recently than 30 or 40 years ago, as Vance claimed last week, our brave young men were being blown to pieces in some godforsaken desert to support whatever madcap scheme the American president had embarked upon that week.”