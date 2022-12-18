Tobey Maguire Is Joined By His Eldest Daughter On Red Carpet At ‘Babylon’ Premiere

Tobey Maguire walked the red carpet at his latest premiere with a very special date: his daughter Ruby. The actor made a rare public appearance at the Babylon premiere and brought his 16-year-old daughter along for a special night on the town.

Maguire’s Teenage Daughter Stuns On ‘Babylon’ Red Carpet

Maguire wore a black suit and matching tie to the premiere of the Damien Chazelle film, which also stars Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and Diego Calva.

Ruby sported a black velvet minidress, pairing it with a statement-making red leather coat with a fur collar, black tights, and black ankle boots.

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The actor shares Ruby, as well as her 13-year-old brother Otis, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Meyer. The couple met in 2003 and got engaged in 2006, the same year Ruby was born. They tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed Otis two years later.

In 2016, Maguire and Meyer announced their separation. She filed for divorce in 2020.

The Actor’s Long Career In The Movie Industry

Maguire has been in the film industry since he was a teenager, and appeared in movies like Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Pleasantville, and The Cider House Rules.

He skyrocketed to fame, however, when he was cast as Peter Parker in Spider-Man. He reprised the role for two sequels, as well as 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

He does not often make public appearances and is choosy about projects, so getting to see him walk the red carpet at the Babylon premiere was a treat for the actor’s fans. The movie is scheduled to be released on December 23, and not much is known about the plot.

‘Babylon’ Director Calls Movie’s Subject ‘Big And Bold And Brash’

The movie follows a group of people navigating Hollywood’s transition from silent films to “talkies” during the 1920s.

“I wanted to capture just how big and bold and brash and unapologetic that world was,” Chazelle, who wrote and directed the film, told Vanity Fair. “It was really a wild West period for these people, this gallery of characters, as they rise and fall, rise, fall, rise again, fall again.”

Maguire’s attendance at the Babylon premiere—along with his teenage daughter—shows how proud the actor must be of his work in the upcoming movie, and fans can’t wait to see him on the big screen again!

