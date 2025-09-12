The Braxton Keith Beer Can Incident, Explained

It’s not too often we get good country music feuds these days. At least not like we did in its golden age. However, the ‘Braxton Keith Beer Can Incident’ is one that fans enjoyed piling in on while it was happening.

This incident began as all good country music tiffs do, with a call-out. In a manner of speaking, anyway.

On April 7, Braxton Keith (“Cozy,” “A Little Bit Closer”) posted a video to his TikTok to remind everyone that throwing beer cans while he’s performing is not tolerated. While performing live, he had to weave on stage to avoid launched cans during a Gilmer, Texas, concert. Which was not a behaviour he was going to tolerate for long.

He cut the music, and addressed the crowd, irritated. He said, “Hey listen up. Pause this s—. I didn’t come here to get beer cans thrown at me, all right? This isn’t a God-damn Gavin Adcock concert, OK?”

“Don’t be throwing f—ing beers out here.”

Throwing shade at Gavin Adcock like that, naturally, inspired a response from the rambunctious singer himself.

Gavin Adcock Responded To Braxton Keith’s Call-Out

In response, Gavin Adcock posted a very targeted video to Instagram on April 9. It was a compilation of moments from his concerts, with “This ain’t a Gavin Adcock concert” captioned over the top of them.

“It sure ain’t,” he slyly wrote in the video description.

Clearly, Adcock was poking fun at Keith for having… let’s say ‘tamer’ concerts.

This fiery response led many to believe at the time that Adcock took Keith’s callout personally. However, the two singers were known friends and were scheduled to tour together.

Additionally, it’s clear Keith meant no hate to Adcock, for in the caption of his PSA (which gained 1.8 million views), he wrote in the caption, “This is unacceptable behavior for any concert, including my brother [Gavi Adcock].”

Ultimately, the two singers hit up the bar and posted about it on April 17, with their captions making more digs at each other.

“This ain’t a Gavin Adcock concert,” Keith wrote to reference the ‘drama.’

“Welcome to the big leagues,” captioned Adcock.

A friendly back-and-forth followed by sharing a beer. It’s as country as it gets.