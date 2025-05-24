Teen Bullies Caught Beating 21-Year-Old Disabled Woman In Harrowing Video

Four Hawaiian teenagers were recorded physically and verbally abusing a 21-year-old woman who suffers from an unnamed intellectual disability. The video of the attack went viral, with many members of the community looking for the teens responsible. The case against them, meanwhile, has been dismissed.

According to the New York Post, the incident took place in Wahiawa, a small town on the island of Oahu. The harrowing video shows the 21-year-old woman, identified as Carly, at a bus stop. Two bullies then approach her, surrounding and taunting her.

Jasmine Keola, 18, one of the bullies, takes Carly’s backpack and throws it to the ground. Then, the 18-year-old slaps Carly, taking her glasses off her head.

Immediately, Carly appears to break down and crouches to the ground, protecting her face. However, the physical assault continues, as shown in the video, with Keola calling Carly a “dumb f**k.”

“This is why I don’t want to take the bus anymore, because I don’t want to mess with you,” Carly says before getting back on her feet.

When asked by one of the bullies what she was going to do, Carly answered, “I’m going to leave my everything, right now.” Then, Carly crosses the street, only for her to be physically and verbally abused again. On the ground, the video shows the bullies kicking and punching Carly in the head.

“Now, what are you going to do? F**king dumb c**t,” one of the bullies said. Another later adds, “She’s knocked out.”

Outrage

As the video went viral, many residents have taken to social media and to the streets to express their outrage over the attack. Vigilantes searched for the bullies while livestreaming, prompting thousands of viewers to join the search online.

Michael Kitchens, who runs an anti-crime group named Stolen Stuff Hawaii, as per the Post, said that what happened to Carly was “one of the worst actions you can take against someone,” especially given her disabilities.

“This was absolutely cruel,” Kitchens said. “It was more than bullying. It was a senseless, cruel assault and simply pure evil. The girls involved in this should be absolutely ashamed of themselves.”

Leilehua High School senior Journey Emond talked with Hawaii News Now and said that he hopes justice is made.

“It’s not right,” Emond said. “We’re not bullies ourselves. You shouldn’t bully nobody else, especially someone that can’t stand up for themselves.”

As per Hawaii News Now, three juveniles, two girls, ages 14 and 16, and a boy, 13, were arrested. According to the video shared online, they are reportedly Leilehua High School students. Jasmine Keola was also arrested.

Charges against the bullies have been dropped to allow investigations to continue, as per KHON. Keola, after being released from custody, talked with the outlet and said that she was “pressured” to attack Carly.

“I got pressured actually to fighting the girl,” Keola said. “I didn’t want to fight her. but I did anyway. So I talked to her but again I’m sorry for what I did, I didn’t mean to do it.”

Keola’s mother also apologized to Carly and her family.

“I apologize for my children’s behavior,” the mother, unnamed, told KHON. “I’m being sincere, and I’m talking from the heart that I am sorry that, you know, my kids did what they did.”