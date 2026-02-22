Shia LaBeouf Makes Concerning Social Media Post Following New Orleans Arrest

Actor Shia LaBeouf made a brief but striking return to social media this week following his arrest in New Orleans, sparking concern among fans and observers about his well-being.

LaBeouf, 39, was arrested on February 17 during Mardi Gras celebrations in the French Quarter. Authorities have charged him with two counts of simple battery after being involved in an altercation with two men outside a bar.

Just one day after being released from custody, LaBeouf took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and posted a terse, two-word message: “Free me.” The post was his first on social media since December and drew widespread attention and concern online.

The post quickly circulated online, with many users expressing concern about the actor’s state of mind and behaviour. On social media, responses ranged from worry over his well-being to commentary on the brevity and tone of the message. Naturally, some responded apathetically, and many shared what they believe to be life-saving advice.

“Man deserves the oscar for fooling us all with that priest act,” wrote one.

“They can never make me hate you,” conversely commented another.

Shia LaBeouf Concerns His Fans Right After His Arrest

Local police responded to reports on February 17 of a disturbance outside a Royal Street business. According to a New Orleans Police Department report, LaBeouf was allegedly ejected from the bar after staff said he was causing a disturbance. Police said one victim reported LaBeouf struck him several times, and that the actor later allegedly struck a second person.

LaBeouf was then taken into custody. After his release, LaBeouf was seen back on the streets of New Orleans. He was reportedly seen dancing on Bourbon Street with his jail release paperwork in his mouth.

LaBeouf is scheduled to appear in court on March 19 to face his battery charges.

This incident adds to a series of legal and personal challenges LaBeouf has faced in recent years. His history includes previous arrests and public struggles with sobriety, issues he has discussed publicly in the past.