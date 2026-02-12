‘Scary Movie’ Actress’ Cause of Death Released: Latest on Jayne Trcka’s Death

Fans were shocked to learn of the death late last year of bodybuilder Jayne Trcka, who was best known for playing Miss Mann in Scary Movie and for her appearances in The Drew Carey Show and Whose Line Is It Anyway?.

Videos by Suggest

Officials have released new details about the death of the memorable character actress, who was found unresponsive at her home in San Diego. She was 62.

Trcka was discovered at her San Diego home on Dec. 12, 2025, after a friend became concerned when she hadn’t answered their phone calls for several days. The friend went to check on her, found her unresponsive in the kitchen, and called 911. First responders arrived and pronounced her dead at the scene.

On Feb. 11, the San Diego County Medical Examiner told TMZ that Trcka’s immediate cause of death was hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, which was complicated by a left femoral fracture.

The report identified chronic alcohol use as a contributing factor, and her death was ruled an accident.

Jayne Trcka’s Career Beyond ‘Scary Movie’

Of course, Trcka was unforgettable as Miss Mann in the Wayans brothers’ horror spoof Scary Movie. However, her career was much more than just that one scene. She also made appearances on The Drew Carey Show and Whose Line Is It Anyway?, later landing roles in Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! and The New Big Ball with Neil Hamburger.

Jayne Trcka at the ‘Scary Movie’ premiere on June 21, 2000, in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images).



Eagled-eyed Lady Gaga fans might remember her for her appearance in the music video of Gaga’s “Telephone” as a prison guard.

Bodybuilder and actress Jayne Trcka, known by the fandom for playing a guard on Lady Gaga's Telephone, has passed away at 62. pic.twitter.com/954iRUv93L — Only Fans Pop! (@onlyfanspop) January 6, 2026

Trcka’s career began long before her time in Hollywood, starting with bodybuilding. She transitioned from gymnastics to weight training in 1986 and began competing in 1988.

Trcka achieved numerous awards and was featured in prominent fitness publications such as Flex, MuscleMag International, and Women’s Physique World. According to TMZ, she also had a career as a realtor.