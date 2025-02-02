Punxsutawney Phil’s 2025 Groundhog Day Prediction Revealed

Proud new father and noted groundhog Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his burrow at dawn this morning to declare if spring would come early this year.

It’s true; ol’ Phil is officially a daddy to his beloved cubs, Sunny and Shadow, born just last year, per Philidelphia outlet FOX 29. Don’t worry, dear reader, Phil put a ring on the baby momma, Phyllis, to whom he is happily married.

Paternity tests aside, winter lovers should rejoice… Phil saw his shadow. Of course, this means six more weeks of winter.

Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow and predicts six more weeks of winter! #GroundhogDay pic.twitter.com/eevOY4XuIk — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) February 2, 2025

Bundle up, buttercups.

The Origins of Punxsutawney Phil

Groundhog Day traces its roots back to the Christian festival of Candlemas, a European tradition celebrated on February 2. This custom involved using a badger or hedgehog to predict the weather based on whether it casts a shadow. When German immigrants settled in Pennsylvania, they adapted the tradition, replacing the badger with a groundhog, a more common animal in the region.

The U.S. holiday was first mentioned in a local newspaper in 1886. However, it wasn’t until the following year that the inaugural visit to Gobbler’s Knob took place.

Punxsutawney Phil has been stealing the spotlight at the Groundhog Club since 1886. At a sprightly 139-year-old, this legendary groundhog claims his secret to eternal youth is a magical elixir—brewed just for him.

Punxsutawney Phil is Hiding Something… Or From Someone

Suspiciously, Phil feels the need for several aliases. According to FOX 29, these include Br’er Groundhog, Seer of Seers, Prognosticator of Prognosticators, Weather Predictor Extraordinaire, and National Treasure.

Why so many aliases, Phil? Just what are you (allegedly) hiding???

Perhaps he needs a few names to fall back on due to his prediction’s accuracy. Per FOX 29, over the past decade, his accuracy stood at 30%. Looking back 20 years, that figure rose to 40%.

In Philadelphia, Phil’s forecasting track record mirrors his national performance. Over the past 20 years, his temperature predictions for the city were accurate just 40% of the time. In the last decade, his accuracy remained at 40%, showing a slight improvement compared to his broader national forecast.

Regardless, we here at Suggest have our eyes on you, Phil…