Princess Charlene Of Monaco Finally Addresses Prince Albert Divorce Rumors

Rumors have been swirling about Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco, from reports of his infidelity to her prolonged absence from Monaco. The princess recently addressed the divorce rumors in an interview with Monaco-Matin.

The Princess’ Disappearance

Charlene spent much of last year in her native South Africa after getting sick while on a trip there. Many were shocked by how long she spent away from Monaco and her family while recovering.

Once the princess was well enough to travel, she didn’t immediately return to Monaco. Instead, she spent some time in a health clinic in Switzerland. Both she and Albert are keeping the nature of her illness pretty vague, but both have vehemently denied claims that they are splitting up.

Charlene Calls Divorce Rumors ‘Malicious’

When asked about the rumors, Charlene said, “I still find it regrettable that certain media peddle such rumors about my life, my relationship. Like everyone else, we are human beings, and like all human beings we have emotions, and weaknesses, only our family is exposed to the media and the slightest weakness is relayed.”

“We [she and Albert] discussed these malicious articles together and he did everything to protect me and our children,” the princess continued, then addressed those who have supported her. “I’m very happy to be back home in Monaco and with my family,” she concluded. “I received so many positive and warm messages when I was away from Monaco, and I thank them for their support.”

Prince Albert: ‘She Didn’t Go Into Exile’

Albert also spoke publicly about the rumors, telling People, “[Charlene] didn’t leave Monaco in a huff! She didn’t leave because she was mad at me or at anybody else. She was going down to South Africa to reassess her foundation’s work down there and to take a little time off with her brother and some friends.”

“It was only supposed to be a week-long, 10-day-maximum stay, and, because she had this [sinus] infection, all these medical complications arose,” he continued. “She didn’t go into exile. It was absolutely just a medical problem which had to be treated.”

When asked if the breakup rumors affected the couple, the prince responded, “Of course, it affects her. Of course, it affects me. Misreading events is always detrimental. We’re an easy target, easily hit, because we’re in the public eye a lot.”

Fans of the Monegasque royal family are happy to hear that the couple won’t be splitting up any time soon, and are wishing Charlene well as she continues to recover from her health issues.

