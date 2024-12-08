Miho Nakayama, ‘Love Letter’ Star and J-Pop Legend, Dead at 54

Miho Nakayama, a singer and actor best known for her role in the 1995 romance film Love Letter, was found dead at her Tokyo home on Friday. Her management agency, Big Apple Inc., confirmed her passing on her website.

Videos by Suggest

“We are deeply sorry to have to suddenly announce this to all the people involved who have always looked after her and to all the fans who have supported her, but this incident was so sudden that we, too, are shocked and saddened,” the agency wrote.

The statement disclosed that the cause of death, though not publicly shared, is currently under investigation.

Nakayama was 54 years old.

Miho Nakayama and South Korean actor Kim Jae-Uck pose on the red carpet in 2017. ( Photo by JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images)

According to the BBC, Nakayama was discovered unresponsive in a bathtub by an acquaintance after failing to show up for work. Paramedics were called to the scene and pronounced her dead upon arrival. She had been scheduled to perform at a Christmas concert in Osaka on Friday. However, she had canceled her appearance, citing health concerns.

Miho Nakayama’s Prolific Career Across Film, TV and Pop Music

Nakayama was born on March 1, 1970, in Saku, Japan. She rose to instant stardom with her screen debut in the 1985 series Maido Osawagase Shimasu. Nakayama quickly followed up by releasing her debut single, “C,”.

She became a beloved teen icon of J-pop’s golden era in the 1980s, thanks to her energetic, dance-focused music. Nakayama went on to release 22 studio albums and achieved eight No. 1 singles in Japan. Among her most iconic hits are “Catch Me,” “You’re My Only Shining Star,” and “Sekaijū no Dare Yori Kitto” (translated as “Surely More Than Anyone in the World”).

Her work in film, television, and music made her one of Japan’s most beloved idols during the 1980s and 1990s.

Meanwhile, Nakayama earned widespread acclaim for her role in the 1995 film Love Letter. The story follows a grieving widow who writes letters to her late fiancé, only to receive unexpected replies. Her performance in the film won her the Best Actress award at both the Blue Ribbon Awards and the Hochi Film Awards the following year.

She is survived by her son, whom she had with her former husband, musician Hitonari Tsuji.