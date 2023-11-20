Michael Strahan Missing Once Again From ‘GMA’ Days After Returning To Work

However, the beloved GMA host was seen in a dazzling suit as he talked on Fox NFL Sundays.

Fans were once again disappointed to see Michael Strahan, 51, missing from Good Morning America this morning.

Linsey Davis took over for Strahan at the desk alongside Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, 62.

GMA/ X

During football season, Strahan is usually absent on Mondays given that he is an analyst on Fox NFL Sundays, which films in the sunny state of California.

GMA shoots live from New York City every morning. With the former pro-football leaguer literally across the country, it only makes sense why we didn’t see him in his normal spot.

This absence comes after Strahan returned to GMA on November 15th after a three-week-long absence. He was also recently absent to guest host Dancing With the Stars.

However, he is expected to return bright an early on Tuesday morning.

One week before Strahan migrated back Good Morning America, ABC shared the reason for his absence.

“Michael Strahan will not be with us this week as he is dealing with some personal family matters,” a spokesperson from ABC told The U.S. Sun.

“We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and concerns.”

Speculation from concerned fans began to circulate regarding the “family matter.” When Strahan’s social media went dark for a while, the rumors only intensified. Around the same time, his daughter, Sophia Strahan, 19, shared an Instagram photo of her and her friends dated back on November 8th, 2023.

Instagram

The pictures failed to demystify what sort of issues Strahan might be dealing with, but it was still heartwarming to see his mini-me nonetheless. Sophia’s twin sister, Isabella, has also made headlines for her recent social media activity. In another recent story, the teen could be seen living her best life at a White Fox event. Famous rapper Tyga, who was also at the event, performed his song, “Bops Goin Crazy.”

Instagram

Isabella captioned the post: “We love @whitefoxboutique. Thank y’all for the best night ever.”

While we don’t know for sure what the family matter was, at least we can say his win daughters are doing exceptionally well. Sophia attends Duke University, while Isabella attends the University of Southern California.

In other news, NFL fans were obsessed with Strahan’s outfit this past Sunday.

The television host has been coined as the best-dressed on TV, yet fans were still blown away by his choice of attire on as he broadcasted with Terry Bradshaw, Jimmy Johnson, and Rob Gronkowski.

The former New York Giants player wore a blue suit jacket accompanied with a baby blue dress shirt with a maroon red tie.

Strahan donned the attire while the panelists led discussions surrounding Week 11 of the NFL season.

FOX NFL

Fans were quick to comment about Strahan’s devilish good looks on X.

“His wardrobe coordinator is on point,” a user said.

“Strahan looks sharp as a freaking tack today,” tweeted another fan.

“Great look as always Michael,” added another.

We couldn’t agree more!