Kim Kardashian Reveals Her & Kanye West’s Son Has Rare Disorder

Kim Kardashian gave fans an intimate look into her family’s life on a podcast this past Monday.

The reality star appeared on the She MD podcast to discuss her battles with psoriasis. While detailing her journey, she revealed that her and Kanye West’s son has vitiligo – a skin condition that happens when pigment-producing cells stop functioning.

Kardashian Reveals Her Son Has Vitiligo

“It came from my mom, went to me … and I passed it on in a different form to my son, who has vitiligo very mildly,” Kardashian said in her interview.

“I didn’t know anything about it,” Kardashian admitted, “but having to learn about it and figuring out where it came from and that it’s hereditary and just learning more and being able to share that [has been a blessing].”

Kardashian was reluctant to acknowledge which of her two sons has the condition, but later clarified that it is now “under control.”

North West Sounds Off on Future

North West has two of the most famous people in the world as parents. So it is safe to say the sky is the limit as far as her future is concerned. Although she is only 10 years old, the heir to the West throne already has a clear path of where she wants to go in life.

“A basketball player, a rapper, um. When I was seven I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I’m going to do art on the side,” North said when asked what she wants to be when she grows up.

“When I’m like, 13, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive. So a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell. Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner.”