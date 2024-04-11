Kim Kardashian Reflects on Her Family’s Connection to O.J. Simpson Murder Trial in Resurfaced Video

More than a decade after her father Robert Kardashian defended O.J. Simpson in the 1995 murder of Nicole Brown Simpson trial, Kim Kardashian spoke out about her family’s connection to the disgraced NFL star.

Robert was among the attorneys on Simpson’s legal team during the infamous trial. Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman were found brutally murdered in her Brentwood condo on June 12. 1994.

O.J., who was previously married to Nicole for seven years and shared two children with her, was deemed a person of interest due to his violent past with his ex-wife.

Following a two-hour-long slow-speed car chase through Los Angeles, Simpson was arrested and charged for the murders. At the end of the trial, which lasted for nearly nine months, O.J. Simpson was acquitted of the murder charges.

During a 2009 appearance on the Howard Stern Show, Kim revealed that she and her siblings sided with their father Robert, and were Team O.J. throughout the trial.

“So, at the beginning, my dad definitely believed in O.J.,” Kim Kardashian explained. “[He] couldn’t believe his best friend would [murder his wife Nicole].”

Kim confirmed her father believed Simpson was innocent for a long time. She also said meetings about the case would take place at her father’s home in Brentwood.

“We were always at my dad’s house, and there was [other members of the legal team] Bob Shapiro and Johnnie Cochran,” Kim recalled. “And they were having all their meetings and we’d go there.”

Kim Kardashian’s father famously defended O.J. Simpson during the 1995 murder trial. Kim’s mother, Kris, was a very close friend of Nicole Brown Simpson.

The video of Kim’s interview with Howard Stern resurfaced after news broke that O.J. Simpson died on Wednesday following a battle with cancer. He was 76 years old.

Kim Kardashian Once Said O.J. Simpson’s Trial ‘Tore’ Her Family Apart

In 2020, Kim Kardashian spoke to David Letterman about the toxic impact O.J. Simpson’s trial had on her family.

Remembering one time Simpson called to speak to her mother, Kris Jenner, from jail, Kim recalled, “It was dinnertime and we were all sitting down and I answered the phone and it was a call from jail and it was OJ and I handed my mum the phone ’cause he wanted to speak to her and I just remember them getting into it.’

Kim Kardashian also pointed out that her mother was very vocal about her feelings towards Simpson. “She believed that her friend was murdered by him,” Kim stated. “And that was really traumatizing for her.”

Kardashian further recalled skipping school to attend the trial. While she and her sister Kourtney sat right behind O.J., Kris was sitting next to Nicole’s parents.

“We looked over at my mom and she’s giving us this death stare,” Kim revealed. “It kind of tore our family apart, I’d say, for the whole time of the trial.”

Kim Kardashian then added that weeks before the murders took place, Simpson had gone on a Mexico vacation with her and her family. She and her siblings would refer to him as “Uncle O.J.”