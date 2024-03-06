julia-fox-wears-nude-colored-jumpsuit-to-paris-fashion-show

It is Paris Fashion Week and all of the industry tastemakers are in attendance to partake in the festivities. One of those tastemakers is model/actress Julia Fox who walked the runway of the Mugler event according to TMZ.

“The actress rocked a tight sequined nude-colored jumpsuit that hugged every single curve and left little to the imagination,” TMZ wrote. “But she was covered up a tad bit, some strategically placed fringe white feathers added a little classiness to the whole getup … FWIW.”

julia fox arrived at mugler pic.twitter.com/EqHkEWIXTg — Lena (@fracuntwiak) March 3, 2024

Julia Fox Gets Candid on Ex-Boyfriend

It should come as no surprise that Julia is a natural on the runway. Especially after dating rapper and fashion icon, Kanye West. West and Fox dated only for a short time. When reflecting on her relationship with the rap star Fox admitted that there were “red flags,” she chose to ignore.

“I think at the time there were definitely some red flags that I chose to turn a blind eye to because it was fun and exciting, and shiny, and you know just new,” she said.

“It felt like a relief in the beginning ‘oh finally someone else can take the reins’, but I think you know it became unsustainable and that’s why the relationship only lasted a month.”

Kanye West Slams Adidas Over New Designs

Speaking of Kanye, he is in the middle of an ongoing battle with sneaker giant Adidas. West and Adidas at one point had arguably the hottest sneakers on the market. But after making several anti-Semitic comments over the last couple of years, Adidas ended its partnership with the rap star.

However, Adidas still owns the designs that West created for the company. And even though they have cut ties with him, they have continued to sell his silhouette with new colorways.

After seeing the newest colorway, the Chicago artist ripped the sneaker giant and anyone who still supports the brand.

“Anybody who loves Ye would not buy these fake Yeezys. I never made these colorways I’m not getting paid off of them and Adidas is suing me,” West wrote.

“All these celebrities and the public will stand against a T-shirt or the color of my hat. But when yall see me have my children hidden from me or see an actual Fortune 500 company rape one of your heroes in real life don’t nobody say nothing or do nothing.”