jojo-siwa-stirs-up-pregnancy-rumors-following-viral-tiktok

While dealing with criticism over her rendition of “Bette Davis Eyes,” JoJo Siwa seemingly stirs up pregnancy rumors.

The former Dance Moms star took to her TikTok account to play a game with her followers and critics. “Couple of things that need to be addressed, so might as well do it with 2 truths and a lie,” she wrote.

@itsjojosiwa Couple of things that need to be addressed, so might as well do it with 2 truths and a lie☺️ which is the lie? ♬ Bette Davis Eyes – JoJo Siwa

The options are, “I’ve never smoked,” “I’m pregnant,” and “This song comes out on Spotify Friday.”

“Which is the lie?” she asked.

Days earlier, Siwa posted her rendition of the song. “After performing this song live and then seeing the beautiful response to it, I decided to go record a studio vocal,” she wrote in the TikTok post featuring her rendition. “I’m undecided if I should release it on Spotify or not… Would you want me to?!!! If you would, I’m thinking maybe of this week?”

JoJo Siwa Recently Confirmed Her Relationship With ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Co-Star Chris Hughes

The pregnancy rumors began to circulate just weeks after JoJo Siwa confirmed her relationship with Celebrity Big Brother co-star Chris Hughes.

While speaking to The Guardian, the reality TV star stated that the relationship with Hughes was no longer platonic. “It’s been a beautiful development,” she said. “A beautiful connection, and I’m absolutely head over heels for him, and he’s the same way.”

Siwa further stated that she has a “very genuine connection” with Hughes. “We’re not faking a thing,” she noted. “People can see our chemistry, and they got to see it develop [on Celebrity Big Brother].”

She then addressed those who suggest that her and Hughes’ relationship is a “PR stunt.”

“Clearly, you’ve never been around us,” Siwa declared. “I won’t ever speak for him, but for me personally, the happiness in my life just radiates off of me now. Literally yesterday, I was massaging my cheeks; I’ve never [before] been in pain from smiling so much.”

Siwa acknowledged that the relationship with Hughes is a far cry from her last relationship. She previously dated Australian influencer Kath Ebbs.

“I do live this very, very big public life that has so many eyeballs on it,” she added. “And it can get really hard to navigate. But I’m also living a human life. You can’t help who you love.”